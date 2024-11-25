Brig. Gen. Aida T. Borras inducted into Hall of Fame of Distinguished Veterans of Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico –

Breaking glass ceilings and inspiring future generations, Brig. Gen. (promotable) Aida T. Borras was inducted into the Puerto Rican Veterans Hall of Fame on Nov. 15, 2024.The ceremony was held at the Capitol building in San Juan, where Borras made history as the first Puerto Rican woman slated to achieve the rank of major general in the Army Reserve.

Borras, currently serving as the assistant deputy chief of staff, G-2 (Intelligence Section) at Headquarters, Department of the Army, has had a remarkable military career since enlisting in 1985. Rather than a traditional path, Borras’ journey has been marked by resilience, dedication and a commitment to service.

Although Borras started off as a military intelligence officer, she has served in various capacities both stateside and abroad, including combat operations during Operation Just Cause in Panama, 8th Army in Korea, and elite units such as the 1st Special Operations Command (Airborne).

After transitioning to the Army Reserve in 2000, she continued serving in key leadership roles, her most recent being the commanding general of the military intelligence readiness command, completed in 2021.

A participant of the Army's Green to Gold Program, Borras graduated from The George Washington University and ROTC, earning her commission in 1994. She holds multiple master's degrees, including strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College, further enhancing her expertise in military operations.

“I joined the Army in the ’80s during a recession,” Borras reflected in an interview prior to her induction. “At that time, my family was going through difficult times, but I recognized the Army could change the trajectory of my life. It wasn’t just about me; it was about supporting my family and creating opportunities for a better future.”

These formative experiences instilled the core values that she continues to uphold: hard work, dedication, and a service-oriented mindset.

Borras’ induction into the Hall of Fame is not merely a personal achievement. It holds profound significance for her family and Puerto Rican veterans. With both her parents having passed away, the moment felt bittersweet for Borras.

“I think my induction is more for my parents,” said Borras. “This recognition is a validation of their hard work, their legacy, and the commitment they instilled in me.”

The ceremony was presided over by Maj. Gen. Miguel Mendez, the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, who presented the Distinguished Service Medal to a former adjutant general, retired Maj. Gen. José J. Reyes.

Borras shared the spotlight with other distinguished veterans, including Lt. Col. Hila Levy, a notable scientist and veteran of the Global War on Terrorism, whose accomplishments further highlighted the diverse contributions of Puerto Ricans in military and civilian life.

“This award is a recognition of the hard work and commitment I have nurtured with every step of my military career,” Borras emphasized. “It demonstrates to our youth that service to the nation is an honorable path that leads to incredible opportunities.”

Reflecting on her early experiences as a newly commissioned officer, Borras recalled a moment that tested her resolve and helped her grow as a leader, when her boss, a general officer, had their flight canceled and Borras had to deliver a presentation to other senior leaders.

“I walked in there terrified and gave that brief,” Borras said.

That experience taught her the value of empowering your subordinates and giving them opportunities for increasing responsibility.

“I’ve found that when I give my Soldiers the opportunity, they shine,” Borras said. “Every single time.”

Borras’ advocacy for the Army Reserve resonated strongly throughout her interview and induction ceremony speech.

“The Army offers countless pathways for success—educational programs, leadership opportunities, and a community that values diversity. You can be anything you want to be, from a cook, intelligence officer, or a pilot. Just take that first step,” she encouraged.

Throughout her career, Borras has earned numerous awards, including the Legion of Merit and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, both testaments to her exceptional service and dedication. Her achievements illuminate the impact Puerto Rican service members have made on the island and abroad, honorably representing their communities and paving the way for future generations.

Although Borras’ induction into the Hall of Fame highlights her past achievements, she is focused on her continued service and remaining an inspiration to young women and men alike. Her call to action is for young people, both in and out of uniform, to use the Army as an avenue for personal and professional development, regardless of where they are in their timeline of service.

“My best recommendation is that if you're trying to find a path, let the Army Reserve be that path for you,” Borras said. “It’s an amazing starting point.”

For Soldiers currently serving and considering separation, she recommends to “stay, because there is always a path for you to be successful.”

The induction ceremony, organized by the Office of the Veteran Advocate of Puerto Rico and the "My VA Veterans & Family Community of Puerto Rico" was attended by senior Army and Air Force Reserve leadership, as well as Borras' friends and family.

Borras' statements were brief, acknowledging the support she received from her leaders, peers and family throughout her journey.

“Finally, I want to thank my fellow veterans, past and present, for their courage, dedication, and sacrifices,” she said. “I am here because of the commitment we share to a cause greater than ourselves, to the belief that we serve not just to protect our homeland but to uplift and inspire those around us.”