On November 25, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Donald Trump, President of the United States of America.

During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election as President of the United States. The President of Azerbaijan emphasized that this decisive victory reflects the strong support and confidence of the American people in the political course pursued by President Donald Trump.

The head of state underlined that President Donald Trump's activities will play an even more significant role in ensuring global security.

The head of state noted that during his first time in office, Donald Trump paid special attention to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States. President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope for joint efforts to further advance bilateral relations.

President Donald Trump, in turn, expressed his deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the sincere congratulations. Donald Trump stressed the importance of working together through joint efforts to develop cooperation between the two countries.