Reputation Lighthouse and the Centre for Strategic Communication Excellence Announce Global Partnership

Reputation Lighthouse and the Centre for Strategic Communication Excellence Partnership

Global partnership expands executive and strategic communication training and Responsible AI consulting in Oceania, APAC, Europe, and North America.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reputation Lighthouse of Austin, Texas (U.S.) and the Centre for Strategic Communication Excellence (CSCE), based in Melbourne, Australia, have launched a global partnership for executive training and responsible artificial intelligence implementation consulting.“Reputation Lighthouses has many years of expertise in change, reputation and brand”, says Adrian Cropley, Founding Partner of the CSCE. “Their unique experience and understanding will expand CSCE’s training curriculum in the USA and beyond. It will also bring an even more diverse perspective to executive leadership development.”“CSCE is the gold standard for strategic communication innovation and leadership,” said Bonnie Caver, Founder and CEO of Reputation Lighthouse. “We want to further support that voice in the U.S., but also broaden the content and reach to executive leadership where communication is essential for success.”Reputation Lighthouse is a global consultancy that focuses on helping organizations create, accelerate, and protect corporate value through services in change management, brand, reputation, communication, and training.CSCE is a multi-award-winning global leader in strategic communication management. It shares knowledge, expertise, and insights across all communication disciplines.In addition to the training partnership, Reputation Lighthouse and CSCE are collaborating on leading a global conversation around Responsible AI, including organizational implementation, change management, strategic communication leadership, and education through AI transformations.“Adrian and I started working on Responsible AI initiatives more than a year ago. Beyond the tools, AI is going to create a massive disruption in the way we live and work. Change management and strategic communication leadership will be essential for organizations and their stakeholders, and through our collaboration, we are positioned to support organizations through responsible transformation.”“As communication professionals, we play a crucial role in setting the standards for how organizations use and communicate about AI responsibly. However, there is a greater role that Bonnie and I have seen in helping support organizations to map out and implement responsible AI practices and governance”About Reputation LighthouseReputation Lighthouse is a global consultancy focused on leading companies to create, accelerate, and protect their corporate value, especially in transformation and disruption. Since 2004, Reputation Lighthouse has worked with leaders to maximize organizational growth and value while mitigating the risks that impede success and erode trust. We focus on change, brand, reputation, communication, and training.As is in our name, we are focused on being a beacon for reputation. Through our consulting, we focus on helping organizations focus on the so-called intangibles and create value that is a real differentiator for the organization. We call it reputation currency.About CSCEThe Centre for Strategic Communication Excellence (CSCE) is an award-winning global professional development and insights organization, trusted by top brands like Nokia, BHP, Veolia, and Unilever. We build strategic communication capabilities through customized training, empowering professionals and leaders to excel. Our memberships offer access to a global network of experts, enhancing professional reputation and credibility. Partnering with an extensive worldwide network, we provide exclusive resources and insights, keeping professionals at the forefront of industry innovations and emerging technologies. At CSCE, we equip people to learn, grow, and thrive in a rapidly changing world.

