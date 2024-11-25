Georgia Survivors of Hurricane Helene Have Until Early December to Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

ATLANTA – The early December deadlines for survivors of the 63 Georgia counties affected by Hurricane Helene to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) vary depending on the dates that DUA was granted to each county.

Residents who were affected by Hurricane Helene may be eligible for DUA to help compensate for income lost as a direct result of the storm. They must first apply for regular unemployment insurance on the Georgia Department of Labor website at dol.georgia.gov. Applicants may be eligible for a weekly benefit of as much as $365, but applications must be submitted by the appropriate deadline dates, as follows:

Dec. 2:

Deadline for Georgians in 41 counties impacted by Hurricane Helene to apply with the State of Georgia for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). Eligible counties are Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia, Colquitt, Cook, Echols, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Lowndes, McDuffie, Montgomery, Pierce, Richmond, Screven, Tattnall, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Washington and Wheeler.

Dec. 3:

Deadline for Georgians in four counties impacted by Hurricane Helene to apply with the State of Georgia for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). Eligible counties are Effingham, Elbert, Rabun, Tift.

Dec. 6:

Deadline for Georgians in 18 counties impacted by Hurricane Helene to apply with the State of Georgia for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). Eligible counties are Brantley, Bryan, Butts, Camden, Charlton, Dodge, Fulton, Glynn, Hancock, Long, McIntosh, Newton, Stephens, Taliaferro, Thomas, Warren, Wayne and Wilkes.

You may be required to show proof of Income when applying for DUA benefits. Applicants should be prepared to provide proof of earnings for the most recently completed tax year. Acceptable proof of earnings includes copies of the most recently completed income tax returns, quarterly estimated income tax payment records, or similar documents.

DUA benefits may also be available to individuals who became the breadwinner or who provide major financial support for a household because the head of the household died as a direct result of Tropical Storm Debby. Individuals applying for benefits under such circumstances must present proof of the head of household's death, such as a death certificate or affidavit.

To apply or find more details go online at Georgia Department of Labor or call 1-877-709-8185.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.