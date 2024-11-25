Sanders Named Director at Edgecombe Youth Development Center

Bre’Anie Sanders has been named facility director at Edgecombe Youth Development Center in Rocky Mount and began her duties in October.

Sanders began her career with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in 2019 as a youth services behavioral specialist at Edgecombe YDC, where she was promoted to housing unit supervisor in 2021. In 2022, she was promoted to youth counselor supervisor and in 2023, she was named assistant director at Edgecombe YDC.

In her time at Edgecombe YDC, Sanders has been instrumental in the implementation of the RISE-UP program at the facility. This restorative justice programming is an innovative approach to working with older juveniles that encourages youth to take accountability, work towards repairing harm they have caused others and make lasting behavioral changes.

“I am thrilled to see Bre’Anie step into this role at Edgecombe Youth Development Center,” said DJJDP Facility Operations Director Angela Smith “She is people-oriented and works well with employees and juveniles alike. Sanders has proven herself as a leader at the facility and we welcome her to the facility management team.”

A native of Enfield, Sanders holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UNC-Greensboro and a master’s degree in psychology from Fayetteville State University. Sanders is currently enrolled at North Carolina Central University where she is pursuing a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends.