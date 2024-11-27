Rutopía Awarded the Prestigious Ángel del Turismo Prize

Honored for its innovative model, Rutopía leads sustainable tourism in México, empowering rural communities and preserving ecosystems.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rutopía, a pioneer in sustainable tourism in México, was honored at the Ángeles del Turismo ceremony by winning the award in the category of Sustainable Company/Institution of the Year.These awards, considered the most important in the tourism sector in México, highlight Rutopía's innovative and sustained efforts to offer unique experiences to both national and international visitors. Thanks to effective promotional strategies and key partnerships, Rutopía has managed to stay top of mind for consumers and generate positive change in the tourism sector.The event, created in 2013, recognizes tourism excellence, integrating initiatives that promote the industry, the arts, and collaboration between the public and private sectors for the benefit of national tourism.This award, regarded as one of the highest distinctions in the Mexican tourism industry, recognizes Rutopía's ongoing efforts to transform travel into a force for cultural, social, and environmental regeneration.About the Ángeles del TurismoHeld annually, this event is a must-attend gathering in the Méxican tourism industry. It brings together leaders, professionals, and key players to celebrate initiatives that are redefining the future of tourism by combining innovation with a positive impact.An Innovative Model of Responsible TourismFounded in 2019, Rutopía is revolutionizing tourism in México with its platform connecting travelers and local communities. Through immersive and authentic experiences, Rutopía promotes ancestral cultural practices, supports environmental conservation projects, and ensures that the economic returns directly benefit local populations.Reinventing Tourism in MéxicoMéxico is a world-renowned tourist destination, attracting over 30 million visitors annually. However, the majority of the tourism is concentrated in a few popular destinations, leaving rural communities behind and offering limited income opportunities. In fact, 80% of international visitors to México go to just five destinations, while only 7% of the revenue generated from tourism reaches local communities. Rutopía is changing this dynamic by creating authentic and meaningful connections between international travelers and sustainable tourism projects, primarily located in rural areas. Visitors can enjoy a variety of experiences, from artisan workshops and cooking classes to nature adventures in conservation areas, while contributing to the preservation of Méxican culture and its hidden natural treasures.52% of Rutopía's hosts are located in municipalities where poverty or extreme poverty rates are 50% or higher.53% of Rutopía's hosts have women in leadership roles.43% of Rutopía's hosts are led by indigenous communities.A Recognition of ExcellenceAwarded by a jury composed of experts and industry leaders, the Ángel del Turismo prize celebrates initiatives that redefine tourism standards in terms of innovation, responsibility, and social impact. “Currently, Rutopía works with over 400 hosts in rural communities across México, generating income for 8000+ individuals and contributing to the preservation of 70,000+ hectares of ecosystems.” Said, Emiliano Iturriaga at the conference, Rutopía's CEO.Building on this recognition, Rutopía intends to continue its development by integrating new communities into its network, strengthening its environmental initiatives, and inspiring more travelers to adopt sustainable and responsible tourism.

