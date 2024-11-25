Rose Gynecology Expands to Kentucky, Bringing Expert Gynecological Care to Women Across the Region

ERLANGER, KY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rose Gynecology is excited to announce the opening of its new Kentucky office, expanding its high-quality, personalized care to women across the Bluegrass State. Led by Dr. Madeleine Rose , a renowned specialist in women’s health, the medical practice offers a range of services , including contraceptive care, menopause care, and routine gynecological services. The new Kentucky office will provide the same expert care patients have come to trust.Services Available at Rose Gynecology:Contraceptive Care: Rose Gynecology offers personalized contraception care tailored to each patient’s needs, helping women choose the most suitable options for their health and lifestyle.Menopause Care: The office offers comprehensive menopause management , including personalized care plans and hormone therapy options designed to support women through this stage of life.Routine Gynecological Services: From annual exams to diagnostic services, Rose Gynecology ensures that women receive thorough, compassionate care at every stage of life.Infertility Evaluation: Dr. Rose and her associates can help find out why you and your partner are not able to get pregnant. The evaluation may include testing with blood work and pelvic ultrasound and well as a gynecologic evaluation. Sometimes causes are found and sometimes it is not known why the couple is unable to get pregnant. Rose Gynecology can get you started on treatment for infertility.About Dr. Madeleine Rose:Dr. Madeleine Rose is a board-certified gynecologist with extensive experience in providing personalized care to women at all stages of life. Dr. Rose has 20 years of expertise in Obstetrics and Gynecology. She is an expert in all aspects of gynecological care and has a particular interest and focus in menopause management , vulvar disorders, fertility, and irregular periods. Dr. Rose is NAMS(North American Menopause Society) certified. Dr Rose is an expert in in-office surgery.Dr. Rose’s dedication to women’s health is reflected in her approach, which prioritizes education, preventive care, and individualized treatment plans designed to empower her patients.About Rose Gynecology:Rose Gynecology is recognized for its commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care. The practice is NAMS (North American Menopause Society) certified, ensuring that all care is provided by professionals who meet the highest standards of gynecological health. Rose Gynecology specializes in areas that are essential to women’s well-being, including contraceptive counseling and care, as well as menopause management, helping women navigate this important life transition with expert guidance and treatment options.With locations serving Ohio and now Kentucky, Rose Gynecology offers compassionate care from a team of experienced providers, dedicated to providing high-quality gynecological care.Now Accepting New Patients:The Kentucky office of Rose Gynecology is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment or learn more about the services offered, visit rosegynecology.com or call (513) 321-7673.Rose Gynecology | 437 Commonwealth Ave, Erlanger, KY 41018

