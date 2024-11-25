The Royal College of Physicians urges MPs to back the Tobacco & Vapes Bill

The RCP is one of seven organisations, together representing 850,000 healthcare professionals, that have written to MPs calling for them to support the legislation that will help to create the first smoke-free generation.

The Royal College of Physicians has written to MPs across the political spectrum urging them to support the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, ahead of a crucial parliamentary debate on Tuesday 26 November.

Professor Sanjay Agrawal, RCP's special adviser on tobacco, said:

'MPs have an opportunity to support one of the most monumental health interventions in decades. This bill will work to eradicate the single largest preventable cause of death in the UK, while directly tackling the alarming rise in youth vaping.

'We must realise the ultimate ambitions of this legislation - to reduce the long-term health impacts for millions, eliminate significant future demands on our service and create a healthier, more productive society.

'Crucially, we must have balanced regulation which ensures adults have access to vapes to help them quit smoking tobacco while preventing youth update.'