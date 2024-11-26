ALITE LASER ANNOUNCES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS OF UP TO 50% OFF

Alite Laser Hair Removal

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alite Laser Hair Removal , a leading provider of laser hair removal and skincare services in Austin, is thrilled to announce their Black Friday specials for laser hair removal, chemical peels, and online gift cards. These limited-time offers are the perfect opportunity for individuals to achieve their desired results at a discounted price.As part of their Black Friday specials, Alite Laser Hair Removal is offering a 10% discount on all online gift card purchases. This is a great opportunity for individuals to give the gift of smooth, hair-free skin to their loved ones or to treat themselves to a future laser hair removal or skincare service.In addition, Alite Laser Hair Removal is offering a Chemical Peel package of 3 for only $275, plus a free PCA Post-Procedure Solution Kit as an added bonus. Chemical peels are a popular skincare treatment that can improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, acne, and hyperpigmentation. This package deal is a great way for individuals to achieve glowing, rejuvenated skin at an affordable price.For those looking to get rid of unwanted hair, Alite Laser Hair Removal is offering the first treatment of laser hair removal on leg tops or leg bottoms for only $45. This is a significant discount from their regular price and a great opportunity for individuals to experience the benefits of laser hair removal at a fraction of the cost.These Black Friday specials from Alite Laser Hair Removal are only available for a limited time, so don't miss out on the opportunity to save on laser hair removal, chemical peels, and online gift cards. Book your appointment now and get ready to reveal smoother, more radiant skin. For more information, please visit Alite Laser Hair Removal's website or call (512) 328-1555.About Alite Laser Hair RemovalFor over twenty years, Alite Laser has been a leading provider of beauty and wellness services in Austin, Texas. We are dedicated to delivering high-quality laser hair removal, electrolysis, and waxing services tailored to meet your individual needs.Contact InformationPaulie FischerAlite Laser Hair Removal(512) 328-1555info@alitelaser.com

