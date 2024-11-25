UPDATE: On November 22, 2024, the FDA announced the final withdrawal of the approval of sacituzumab govitecan-hziy (Trodelvy) for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) who previously received a platinum-containing chemotherapy and either a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or a programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor.

On April 13, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to sacituzumab govitecan (Trodelvy, Immunomedics Inc.) for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) who previously received a platinum-containing chemotherapy and either a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or a programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor.

Efficacy and safety were evaluated in TROPHY (IMMU-132-06; NCT03547973), a single-arm, multicenter trial that enrolled 112 patients with locally advanced or mUC who received prior treatment with a platinum-containing chemotherapy and either a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor. Patients received sacituzumab govitecan, 10 mg/kg intravenously, on days 1 and 8 of a 21-day treatment cycle.

The main efficacy endpoints were objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR), evaluated by independent review using RECIST 1.1 criteria. The confirmed ORR was 27.7% (95% CI:19.6, 36.9) with 5.4% complete responses and 22.3% partial responses. The median DOR was 7.2 months (n=31; 95% CI: 4.7, 8.6; range 1.4+, 13.7).

Most common adverse reactions (incidence >25%) in patients receiving sacituzumab govitecan are neutropenia, nausea, diarrhea, fatigue, alopecia, anemia, vomiting, constipation, decreased appetite, rash, and abdominal pain.

The recommended sacituzumab govitecan dose is 10 mg/kg once weekly on days 1 and 8 of 21-day treatment cycles until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

View full prescribing information for Trodelvy.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

This review used the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, which streamlined data submission prior to the filing of the entire clinical application, and the Assessment Aid, a voluntary submission from the applicant to facilitate the FDA’s assessment. The FDA approved this application 6 weeks ahead of the FDA goal date.

This application was granted priority review and fast track designation. A description of FDA expedited programs is in the Guidance for Industry: Expedited Programs for Serious Conditions-Drugs and Biologics.

Healthcare professionals should report all serious adverse events suspected to be associated with the use of any medicine and device to FDA’s MedWatch Reporting System or by calling 1-800-FDA-1088.

For assistance with single-patient INDs for investigational oncology products, healthcare professionals may contact OCE’s Project Facilitate at 240-402-0004 or email OncProjectFacilitate@fda.hhs.gov.

For information on the COVID-19 pandemic, see the following resources:

Follow the Oncology Center of Excellence on Twitter @FDAOncology.