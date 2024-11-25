Moseley Collins Law Opens New Office in San Diego, Expanding Services to Help Accident Victims

San Diego Medical Malpractice Lawyer - Moseley Collins

We are thrilled to open our new office in San Diego and bring our expertise in personal injury law to this vibrant city” — Moseley Collins

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moseley Collins Law , a renowned personal injury law firm, has officially opened its doors at a new location in San Diego. The office, located at 3930 Oregon St #249, will provide legal services to victims of accidents in the San Diego area. With over 60 years of combined experience, Moseley Collins Law has a proven track record of successfully representing clients in cases involving catastrophic car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, personal injury, and medical malpractice.Moseley Collins, the owner of the law firm, is excited about the expansion and the opportunity to serve the community of San Diego. "We are thrilled to open our new office in San Diego and bring our expertise in personal injury law to this vibrant city," said Collins. "Our team is dedicated to fighting for the rights of accident victims and helping them receive the compensation they deserve."The new office in San Diego will allow Moseley Collins Law to better serve clients in the area and provide them with personalized attention and support. The team at Moseley Collins Law understands the physical, emotional, and financial toll that accidents can have on individuals and their families. They are committed to providing compassionate and effective legal representation to help clients navigate the complex legal process and obtain the best possible outcome for their case. To date, Moseley Collins Law has obtained tens of millions of dollars for their clients.Moseley Collins Law has a strong reputation for obtaining significant settlements and verdicts for their clients. The firm's success is a testament to their dedication and commitment to seeking justice for those who have been injured due to the negligence of others. With the opening of their new office in San Diego, Moseley Collins Law is ready to continue their mission of helping accident victims and their families get the justice and compensation they deserve.For more information about Moseley Collins Law and their services, please visit their website at www.moseleycollins.com or contact them at (619) 314-9006. The new office is now open and ready to serve the San Diego community.Jesus gives eternal life!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.