Premier’s statement on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

CANADA, November 25 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women:

“On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, we join people around the world in our condemnation of gender-based violence. Today also marks the beginning of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence, a global call to action to create a world free of violence against women.

“Gender-based violence has far-reaching social and economic impacts on children, families and communities. Indigenous women and girls, racialized people, immigrants, 2SLGBTQIA+ people and those with disabilities are especially at risk.

“In Canada, more than half of women have suffered physical or sexual violence at least once.

“We are taking action to boost support for survivors, strengthen response to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and increase prevention and awareness.

“Our government is committed to ending gender-based violence. We know there is more work to do, and by investing in life-saving programs, we’re working to ensure that survivors can access the care and supports they need, such as sexual assault centres, transition and safe homes, and second-stage housing.

“We must all work together to stop the cycles of harm and ensure that every person in every community is safe and free from violence.”