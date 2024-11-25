Press Releases

11/25/2024

Attorney General Tong Cautions Parents Regarding Anti-Aging Skincare Products Marketed to Kids on Social Media

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today is urging parents to exercise caution regarding anti-aging skincare products marketed to children and teens via social media. Many of these anti-aging products contain active ingredients, including retinol and other acids, that are often unsuitable for—and potentially even harmful—to children’s skin. Despite this, social media is rife with influencer content targeting young users suggesting such products will help achieve youthful, glowing skin.

Attorney General Tong today sent a letter beauty retailer Sephora regarding the company’s marketing and promotion of these products to children, including anti-aging products sold by Drunk Elephant and Glow Recipe. These brands are featured when searching Sephora’s site for “kids,” “skincare for kids” and “gifts for children,” including a Drunk Elephant “Itty Bitty Midi Committee” set featuring a T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum” containing exfoliating acids the company claims will combat signs of aging. The serum retails for $90 for one ounce of product. The “Itty Bitty Midi Committee” appears when searching for “kids” on the Sephora site. Sephora states the products address “fine lines and wrinkles” and “loss of firmness and elasticity,” and contain several ingredients harmful to youth skin. Sephora further states that “skin is an acidic environment, which means it recognizes—and loves—acids.” However, the specific ingredients in this product are uniquely harmful to young skin, including AHAs, BHAs and peptides. While Drunk Elephant cautions on its own website that some of its products should not be used by customers under 12, Sephora’s site omits that note. Glow Recipe’s “Fruit Babies Bestseller Minis Kit” is the first product that appears if you search the Sephora site for “gifts for children.” The kit includes products to “tone and rejuvenate pores” and “brighten dark circles” Some of the products in the kit contain acids such as PHA, BHA, AHA and salicylic acid that may be harmful to young skin.

“Our kids—especially our tween and teen girls—are drowning in influencer content pushing product after product loaded with messages about appearance, hygiene and selfcare. But not everything promoted online is safe or appropriate for kids. Especially as we hit the holiday shopping season, parents should exercise added caution regarding anti-aging skincare products marketed to youth that may be uniquely harmful to young skin,” said Attorney General Tong. “We’ve sent a letter to Sephora seeking comprehensive information on these anti-aging products, how they appear in search terms for young shoppers, and the kinds of product warnings and staff training they provide.”

Today’s letter to Sephora seeks specific products identified in searches for terms such as “tweens,” “gifts for children” and “skincare for kids.” The letter also seeks information on disclosures and warnings for each of those products, and any education provided to Sephora employees concerning the sale of skincare products to children.

Products with retinol and other “anti-aging” or “brightening” ingredients are not recommended for young, sensitive skin. Use of these products can cause skin irritation, burns, breakouts, and even long-term damage, according to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

“Introducing skincare products with strong active ingredients to young, sensitive skin can lead to irritation, breakouts, and potential long-term issues if used improperly,” says Andrew Carlson, MD, Division Head, Connecticut Children’s Primary Care. “Preteens and teens should focus on a simple skincare routine consisting of a gentle cleanser, daily sunscreen, and a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer. While some active ingredients, like salicylic acid, can benefit teens with acne, it’s best to avoid products with retinol, high-strength AHAs, or those marketed for ‘anti-aging’ or ‘brightening’ without professional guidance, as these are often formulated for adult skin.”

Today’s action is the latest in a series of measures by Attorney General Tong to address harm to youth stemming from social media. Attorney General Tong has sued Meta over allegations the company knowingly designed and deployed harmful features on Instagram and its other social media platforms that purposefully addict children and teens. Attorney General Tong is also conducting an investigation into TikTok over similar harm to youth mental health.

Special Counsel for Media and Technology Lauren Bidra, Assistant Attorney General Tess Shaw, and paralegal specialist Casey Rybak assisted the attorney general in this matter.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov