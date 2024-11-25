Vulcan Spring & Manufacturing Strengthens Stock Spring Portfolio with Acquisition of Gardner Spring

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vulcan Spring & Manufacturing Co., a leading provider of custom-engineered spring solutions specializing in high-quality springs and assemblies for diverse industries—including Aerospace & Defense, Medical Devices, and Retail Display applications—is pleased to announce the acquisition of Gardner Spring, Inc., a trusted name in the manufacturing of high-quality stock springs since 1907. This strategic acquisition broadens Vulcan’s product offerings and strengthens its ability to deliver exceptional spring solutions across diverse industries.

With a longstanding reputation for craftsmanship and engineering excellence, Gardner Spring brings extensive experience and expertise to the Vulcan Spring family. Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Gardner Spring has been a premier provider of springs for Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer applications. This acquisition reinforces Vulcan’s commitment to growth and innovation in spring manufacturing, strengthening its position to provide superior support for diverse applications.

Gardner Spring, Inc. was advised on the transaction by the Tulsa office of IBG Business, a national M&A advisory firm, and Tulsa-based The Helton Law Firm. Vulcan Spring & Manufacturing received advisory support from Delancey Street Partners and legal counsel from Ballard Spahr LLP.

“We’re excited to bring Gardner Spring into the Vulcan family,” said Scott Rankin, President of Vulcan Spring & Manufacturing. “This acquisition isn’t just about growth; it’s about reinforcing our commitment to quality and broadening what we can accomplish for our customers. Gardner Spring has built a strong reputation, and together, we’re in a great position to keep pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional solutions.”

Katherine Dalton, President of Gardner Spring, Inc., added, “Joining Vulcan represents an exciting new chapter for Gardner Spring. Our shared values of quality, customer service, and innovation make this a natural fit, and we look forward to the opportunities ahead for both our team members and our customers.”

Gardner Spring will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Vulcan Spring & Manufacturing, with its dedicated team and operations remaining in Tulsa. This acquisition unites two leaders in spring solutions, creating powerful synergies that will drive innovation and elevate their combined capabilities in both stock and custom spring markets. Together, they are poised to deliver even greater value and advanced solutions to meet the evolving demands of their customers.

About Vulcan Spring & Manufacturing

Since 1967, Vulcan Spring & Manufacturing Co. has set the standard in custom-engineered spring solutions, delivering quality and innovation across industries including Aerospace & Defense, Medical Devices, Automotive, and Retail Display. Proudly manufacturing in the USA, Vulcan Spring combines expertise and precision to develop springs and assemblies that meet the unique demands of each client. As a trusted partner in high-performance spring technology, Vulcan Spring continues to drive innovation forward, pushing the limits of design and functionality to support diverse applications and empower industry advancements.

About Gardner Spring, Inc.

Founded in 1907, Gardner Spring, Inc. has a long-standing history of manufacturing top-tier springs and wire forms for clients across North America. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Gardner Spring has built a legacy of dependability, precision, and service in the spring manufacturing industry.

About IBG Business

Founded in 1986, IBG Business is a leading Mergers & Acquisitions advisor serving business owners in the sale and purchase of privately held middle-market companies. The IBG team has advised on over 1,200 successful transactions from coast to coast, with 10 principal offices across the US. For more information on the above transaction, please contact Keeton Frye at (405) 233-8750 or kfrye@ibgbusiness.com.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Vulcan Spring and Manufacturing

501 Schoolhouse Road, Telford, PA 18969

Sales@VulcanSpring.com | (215) 721-1721

