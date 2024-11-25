Keeping New York Communities Safe

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $220 million in federal funding to support counterterrorism and emergency preparedness efforts across New York State. The funding, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency through its FY2024 Homeland Security Grant Program, supports regional homeland security preparedness efforts, including planning, organization, equipment, training and exercise activities which are critical to sustaining and improving community prevention, protection, response and recovery capabilities. The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services manages these programs in close coordination with local stakeholders.

“New York State boasts the strongest and most capable emergency preparedness forces in the nation, and thanks to this federal funding we are making sure we have the best resources available to protect our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “Through the partnership between federal, state and local government, we are putting the safety of New Yorkers at the center of our efforts — ensuring that whatever threats come our way, we will be prepared to meet them.”

FEMA’s Homeland Security Grant Program is comprised of three separate risk-based grants aimed at assisting state, local and tribal efforts in preventing, preparing for, protecting against and responding to acts of terrorism. Those programs are the State Homeland Security Program, the Urban Area Security Initiative and Operation Stonegarden.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Funding from our federal partners plays a crucial role in the State’s preparedness capabilities. These grants will go a long way to make sure New York communities have resources that help them with security preparedness including training and equipment that can improve prevention and protection as well as response and recovery capabilities.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “From Buffalo to Long Island, nearly $220 million in federal funding is being invested to ensure that communities in every corner of New York are prepared for preventing and responding to natural emergencies and security threats – from increasing cybersecurity, to strengthening information-sharing for local and federal law enforcement, to boosting resilience to natural disasters. I fought to secure funding for FEMA’s Homeland Security Grant Program in last year’s budget bill so communities could bolster both threat prevention and preparation for whatever emergencies and threats—including from hate-driven violence—might come our way, and I’m thrilled they are delivering for New York today. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s work putting these federal dollars to good use.”

State Homeland Security Program - $61.2 million

The State Homeland Security Program provides funding to prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism and other catastrophic disasters. Per federal guidelines, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services awards 80 percent of this funding to local jurisdictions. This includes the list of awards below, as well as an additional suite of targeted grants which will be made available in the coming months. The remaining 20 percent of funding is used by the state to further enhance New York’s counterterrorism and emergency preparedness posture statewide.

Investments were required to support the following priority areas in an effort to build statewide capabilities:

Enhancing Intelligence and Information Sharing and Analysis Capabilities

Enhancing the Protection of Soft Targets/Crowded Places

Combating Domestic Violent Extremism

Enhancing Community Preparedness and Resilience

Enhancing Cybersecurity Capabilities

Enhancing Election Security

Award amounts are listed below:

Grantee Total Award Albany County $644,040 Albany, City of $301,833 Allegany County $59,750 Broome County $311,551 Cattaraugus County $136,570 Cayuga County $132,303 Chautauqua County $170,713 Chemung County $145,106 Chenango County $93,892 Clinton County $128,035 Columbia County $76,821 Cortland County $51,215 Delaware County $85,356 Dutchess County $574,070 Erie County (City of Buffalo) $1,879,306 Essex County $102,428 Franklin County $59,750 Fulton County $72,553 Genesee County $98,160 Greene County $98,160 Hamilton County $42,678 Herkimer County $76,821 Jefferson County $110,964 Lewis County $46,946 Livingston County $128,035 Madison County $106,696 Monroe County $643,547 Rochester, City of $320,164 Montgomery County $102,428 Nassau County $1,820,278 City of New York $30,135,400 Niagara County $418,135 Oneida County $226,103 Onondaga County $391,254 Syracuse, City of $259,638 Ontario County $170,714 Orange County $924,546 Orleans County $89,625 Oswego County $166,445 Otsego County $93,892 Putnam County $234,731 Rensselaer County $326,399 Troy, City of $152,535 Rockland County $635,907 Saratoga County $247,535 Schenectady County $273,459 Schenectady, City of $206,046 Schoharie County $81,089 Schuyler County $46,946 Seneca County $51,215 St. Lawrence County $157,910 Steuben County $110,965 Suffolk County $1,180,103 Sullivan County $179,249 Tioga County $59,750 Tompkins County $98,160 Ulster County $230,463 Warren County $68,285 Washington County $68,285 Wayne County $145,106 Westchester County $1,367,888 Wyoming County $59,750 Yates County $34,143 Total $47,511,840

Urban Area Security Initiative - $156.1 million

This funding is awarded to jurisdictions in the New York City metropolitan area under the Urban Area Security Initiative grant. The region will use this money to sustain and enhance their critical anti-terrorism programs. Based on federal guidelines, 80% of the award is allocated to partners in the region's Urban Area Working Group, using a consensus-based process, and the consensus agreement for these funds is outlined below.

An additional $12,117,502 million will also be allocated and is included in the awards below from the State's portion of the FY2024 Urban Area Security Initiative grant, in recognition of the New York City urban area partner’s unique position in terms of potential threats from terrorist-related activities. The remaining funding is used by the state to further enhance New York’s counterterrorism and emergency preparedness posture within the urban area.

Award amounts are listed below:

Grantee Total Award Port Authority of New York and New Jersey $9,313,368 Westchester County $2,314,373 City of Yonkers $2,314,373 Suffolk County $2,314,373 Nassau County $2,314,373 City of New York $118,451,583 Total $137,022,443

Operation Stonegarden Grant Program - $2.6 million

This grant provides critical funding to enhance cooperation and coordination between federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies through the support of joint operations which are conducted along the northern border.

Grantee Total Award Cayuga County $120,000 Chautauqua County $180,000 Clinton County $250,000 Erie County $295,000 Franklin County $280,000 Jefferson County $325,000 Monroe County $180,000 Niagara County $145,000 Orleans County $100,000 Oswego County $195,000 St. Lawrence County $290,000 St. Regis Mohawk Tribe $90,000 Wayne County $100,000 Wyoming County $51,000 Total $2,601,000

About the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support for efforts to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from terrorism and other man-made and natural disasters, threats, fires and other emergencies.