Securing the Long-Term Stability of SUNY Downstate

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced eight appointees who will sit on the community advisory board tasked with making recommendations to develop a reasonable, scalable, and fiscally responsible plan for the financial health, viability, and sustainability of SUNY Downstate Hospital and SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University. The advisory board may consider up to 250 percent of New York State’s Capital Commitment and secured federal dollars for investment.

“For months, my Administration has engaged in conversations with the Brooklyn community to ensure that the right individuals have been selected to help secure the long-term fiscal stability of SUNY Downstate,” Governor Hochul said. “I am confident that the SUNY Downstate advisory board will conduct a robust community engagement process and develop comprehensive recommendations to help ensure high-quality health care at a modernized facility for the Central Brooklyn community.”

Governor Hochul appointed Citizens Budget Commissioner President Andy Rein, Pastor Louis Hilton Straker Jr. and Dr. Lesly Kernisant, Brooklyn Plaza Medical Center (retired) to the community advisory board.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins appointed SUNY Downstate Chair of the Department of Family and Community Health Dr. Enitza George, M.D., MBA, MSAI. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie appointed Dr. Donald Moore, Former Attending Physician at New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

United University of Professions President Fred Kowal will serve as a representative on behalf of organized labor.

They will be joined by New York State Health Commissioner James V. McDonald, MD, MPH and State University of New York Chancellor John B. King Jr.

SUNY Downstate Hospital and SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University have provided Central Brooklyn with vital healthcare services and trained generations of civic-minded, diverse medical professionals for a century. However, SUNY Downstate Hospital has also endured years of financial instability – including an annual operating shortfall of nearly $100 million – and continues to grapple with a facility in disrepair. To address these challenges, Governor Hochul and the state legislature announced a historic investment of $300 million in capital funding and $100 million in operating funding to close the deficit, as well as a community advisory board for the modernization and revitalization of SUNY Downstate, which must include a reasonable, scalable and fiscally responsible plan for the financial health, viability and sustainability of SUNY Downstate.

The board will hold three public hearings and submit written recommendations to Governor Hochul and the legislature by April 1, 2025.

State Health Commissioner James McDonald M.D., M.P.H. said, “SUNY Downstate Hospital and SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University are two of Central Brooklyn’s most fundamental healthcare institutions that will be addressing the complex health needs of one of the most diverse communities in our state. I look forward to collaborating with this advisory board to ensure we lay the groundwork for SUNY Downstate's long-term sustainability leveraging up to $750 million in capital investment, allowing it to continue delivering exceptional medical education and healthcare services for years to come.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr said, “Guided by the work this community advisory board will be conducting between now and April 1 and building on extensive community engagement over the past year, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University and SUNY Downstate Hospital will be able to continue their respective missions of training the next generation of diverse, world-class medical professionals and scientists and delivering high-quality healthcare to Central Brooklyn. I look forward to working with the other members of the community advisory board to develop recommendations up to an unprecedented $750 million in capital investment for a reasonable, scalable, and fiscally responsible plan for the financial health, viability, and sustainability of SUNY Downstate.”

Pastor Louis Hilton Straker Jr. said, “SUNY Downstate Hospital is more than a healthcare provider; together with SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, it is a pillar of hope and opportunity for our community. SUNY Downstate has been critical in uplifting families and our Central Brooklyn community. I am deeply committed to working with this board to ensure SUNY Downstate remains a source of strength and sustainability for future generations and am grateful for the opportunity to help shape a historic investment of up to $750 million in Downstate’s future.”

United University of Professions President Fred Kowal said, “SUNY Downstate Hospital and SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University faculty and staff not only provide medical services that maintain the health and well-being of Brooklyn residents, but also train the next generation of healthcare professionals who will expand the healthcare workforce. I am eager to work together with the community and leaders in healthcare and education to develop the best path forward to strengthen the institution, maximize the impact of up to $750 million in state capital funding, and ensure SUNY Downstate’s long-term security and stability consistent with the advisory board’s mandate.”

Citizens Budget Commission President Andrew Rein said, “For generations, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University has educated a diverse group of healthcare professionals and been a crucial part of delivering needed healthcare. I look forward to being a part of this advisory board and helping to identify a fiscally sustainable path that ensures SUNY Downstate’s education and health missions are met and Brooklynites have access to the quality care they deserve.”

Dr. Lesly Kernisant said, “As a lifelong healthcare professional, I have seen firsthand the role that SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University and SUNY Downstate Hospital play in improving the health outcomes of Central Brooklyn. It is a privilege to help guide a plan that will not only secure SUNY Downstate’s financial health but also empower it – aided by up to $750 million in capital funding – to continue its commitment to training the next generation of diverse healthcare leaders.”

SUNY Downstate Chair of the Department of Community and Family Health Dr. Enitza George, M.D., MBA, MSAI. said, “At SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, we are a cornerstone of healthcare and medical education in Central Brooklyn, and our impact reaches far beyond the walls of the institution. I am deeply committed to ensuring that we continue to deliver high-quality, compassionate care that meets the needs of our community through a historic investment of up to $750 million in a sustainable future for SUNY Downstate.”

Dr. Donald Moore said, “As a physician who has worked with SUNY Downstate Hospital and SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University for decades, I know the instrumental role SUNY Downstate has served in developing our essential healthcare workforce across Brooklyn and beyond. The financial stability of SUNY Downstate is vital to the well-being of our community, and I am honored to contribute to this advisory board and help ensure that through up to $750 million in capital funding SUNY Downstate can continue its mission to deliver high-quality care and education.”

State Senator Zellnor Myrie said, “Our community expects and deserves a true engagement process on the future of SUNY Downstate and a real plan to improve access to high-quality healthcare, and I'm grateful the Governor is launching this advisory board. I am especially pleased at the appointment of Dr. Enitza George, who is deeply familiar with our community's healthcare needs and Downstate's role in supporting them. We are eager for the board to begin its work and look forward to reviewing its recommendations.”

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham said, “I am thrilled to contribute to the financial security of Downstate Medical Center and to work alongside esteemed members of the commission to ensure the center's future, with the resources, staff, and technology needed to support our residents. The hospital serves hundreds of thousands of people each year, many of whom live in my district, including low-income families and those from historically marginalized communities. It is a lifeline for building healthier neighborhoods by expanding access to care that prioritizes and elevates prevention services.”

Chair of Brooklyn Community Board #9 Fred Baptiste said, “SUNY Downstate Hospital and SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University are integral parts of the fabric of Central Brooklyn, serving as both a healthcare provider and an educational institution that uplifts our neighborhood. We look forward to having thoughtful conversations to ensure that SUNY Downstate remains financially sustainable and continues to serve as a vital resource for our community’s health and well-being.”

Chair of Brooklyn Community Board #14 Karl-Henry Cesar said, “A revitalized and fully supported SUNY Downstate Brooklyn Hospital would be a needed sign of respecting and valuing the lives of people in Central Brooklyn. So, I hope the community advisory board is fully empowered and supported to take as much time as needed to talk with the community and faithfully execute its mission in support of this future.”

Chair of Brooklyn Community Board #17 Rodrick Daley said, “Community Board 17 welcomes the CAB. We will work diligently together to ensure the people of central Brooklyn get the best possible outcomes with an open Downstate. There have been too many changes with the other hospitals around us. This CAB will work to build back better.”