New Laws to Protect Consumers and Save Them Money

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed a legislative package designed to protect consumers and save them money. Legislation S.932D/A.4667B requires health clubs accept cancellation of a membership within 10 business days of receiving notice of the cancellation. Legislation S.4778/A.7167 prohibits the imposition of certain fees at the expiration of a term on a motor vehicle lease which constitutes administrative, clerical or handling charges. Legislation S.8182B/A.7939B requires telemarketers to provide certain information within the first 30 seconds of a call and to disclose certain addresses in written communication to customers. Legislation S.509B/A.28C requires restaurants that offer online delivery services to post on their website or mobile application a hyperlink to view recent sanitary inspection grades, on their website. Legislation S.8880A/A.1010B prohibits label obstruction of over-the-counter drugs.

“At a time when New Yorkers are experiencing the devastating effects of rising prices, it’s important that I do everything I can to put more money back in their pockets,” Governor Hochul said. “With the signing of this legislative bill package, we’re continuing to make progress in making New York more affordable.”

Legislation S.932D/A.4667B requires health clubs accept cancellation of a membership within 10 business days of receiving notice of the cancellation.

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “Health club memberships should be an asset to consumers, not a burden. This bill ensures that we empower New Yorkers to make the best choices for their health and well-being without being locked into contracts that no longer serve their needs. By expanding the options for cancellation and making the process easier, we are standing up for consumers and ensuring they can make decisions that fit their lives. I thank Governor Hochul for signing this legislation.”

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, “The signing of my bill A.4667B into law by Governor Hochul marks a major step forward in modernizing health club contract practices in New York. By expanding cancellation methods to include internet options and shortening refund timelines for the health club to pay back customers, we empower consumers with the tools they need to avoid unnecessary financial burdens. This legislation concerns fairness, accessibility, and bringing cancellation options into the 21st century. I'm proud to see New York leading the way in consumer protection.”

Legislation S.4778/A.7167 prohibits the imposition of certain fees at the expiration of a term on a motor vehicle lease which constitutes administrative, clerical or handling charges.

State Senator James Sanders Jr. said, “I am grateful Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed two bills into law of which I was the Chief Sponsor. The first bill (S.8880-A/SANDERS Same as A.1010-B/Weprin) promotes and protects the health and safety of consumers by prohibiting label obstruction of over-the-counter drugs or cosmetics. Transparency is key in the marketplace, especially as it relates to health and safety. The second bill (S.4778/SANDERS Same as A.7167/Solages) prohibits charging a turn-in fee at the expiration of the term of a vehicle lease, the basis of which is solely for administrative, handling or clerical charges. Both of these new laws are commonsense protections for the consumer.”

Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages said, “The new law prohibiting unnecessary fees for leased cars is a major step in addressing the affordability crisis faced by hardworking New Yorkers. Vehicle expenses are one of the biggest financial burdens for families, and junk fees have only made it harder to manage those costs. This legislation ensures transparency in leasing practices. It puts more money back into people’s pockets. I want to thank Senator Sanders and Governor Hochul for their commitment to consumer protection.”

Legislation S.8182B/A.7939B requires telemarketers to provide certain information within the first 30 seconds of a call and to disclose certain addresses in written communication to customers.

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Nobody likes getting spammed with calls from telemarketers, especially when they try to hide who they really are. I’m grateful that Governor Hochul agrees and has signed the bill Assemblymember Cunningham and I passed into law to help provide some much needed regulations to the incessant telemarketing calls we all receive. We call our bill the “Seinfeld bill” after the famous scene where Jerry sticks it to a telemarketer bothering him at home, because it requires telemarketers to provide the name, mailing address, and telephone number of the person on whose behalf the call is made within the first 30 seconds of their call. It also requires them to disclose this data online. Like Jerry says, why should they have our information if we can’t have theirs?”

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham said, “Telemarketing scams have debilitating emotional and financial effects on isolated seniors, young people searching for jobs and housing, low-income families seeking debt relief, and individuals facing personal crises, such as health scares or unforeseen emergency expenses. The series of bills Governor Hochul signed into law today prioritize protections for New York’s most vulnerable people, particularly those experiencing financial hardship from the rising costs of food, housing, and everyday expenses."

Legislation S.509B/A.28C requires restaurants that offer online delivery services to post on their website or mobile application a hyperlink to view recent sanitary inspection grades, on their website.

State Senator Kevin Thomas said, “I thank Governor Hochul for signing this legislation into law requiring online delivery services to display sanitary inspection grades. As part of our ongoing efforts to protect consumers, this will ensure easy access to important information about the cleanliness and safety of the restaurants they choose to order from, to make informed decisions about their health and safety when ordering food online.”

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, “Restaurant sanitation grades shouldn’t be a secret. New Yorkers, whether they’re ordering takeout or having dinner in a restaurant, deserve to know if their favorite haunt is plagued by health violations. However, people using delivery apps are denied this critical information, leaving them vulnerable to unsanitary kitchens. Thankfully, that practice ends today – my legislation requiring delivery apps to post links to their sanitation grades on their website will empower consumers, increase transparency and reduce food-borne illnesses. I applaud the Governor for her commitment to this issue, and I look forward to further bolstering the rights of consumers this session.”

Legislation S.8880A/A.1010B prohibits label obstruction of over-the-counter drugs.

State Senator James Sanders Jr. said, “I am grateful Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed two bills into law of which I was the Chief Sponsor. The first bill (S.8880-A/SANDERS Same as A.1010-B/Weprin) promotes and protects the health and safety of consumers by prohibiting label obstruction of over-the-counter drugs or cosmetics. Transparency is key in the marketplace, especially as it relates to health and safety. The second bill (S.4778/SANDERS Same as A.7167/Solages) prohibits charging a turn-in fee at the expiration of the term of a vehicle lease, the basis of which is solely for administrative, handling or clerical charges. Both of these new laws are commonsense protections for the consumer.”

Assemblymember David I. Weprin said, “This legislation is an important measure in protecting the health and safety of consumers. The obstruction of labels and packaging for over-the-counter-drugs and cosmetics can have severe health and safety consequences. As the sponsor of this legislation, I’m proud to see it signed into law, and I want to thank Governor Hochul for her unwavering commitment to protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers.”