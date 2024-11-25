Chair File: Thank You This Week and Every Day to Our Incredible Health Care Workforce

In October 1863, in the middle of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln decreed that Thanksgiving be held across the U.S. to “heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it … soon.” In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed that the U.S. would celebrate Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November.

During tumultuous times, expressing gratitude and giving thanks are more important than ever. As a health care leader, I am grateful on Thanksgiving — and every day of the year — for the people working at our nation’s hospitals and health systems.

I’m grateful for the extraordinary expanse of care and treatment delivered by health care professionals and teams at hospitals and health systems. Their skill, commitment and sacrifices keep individuals and communities healthy in so many ways. They are the people:

Healing body and mind — think of the clinical teams delivering cutting-edge medical procedures and providing behavioral health care — with innovative treatments and therapies.

Providing preventive care.

Ensuring a clean and safe environment for treatment.

Offering nutritious meals every day to patients, families and staff.

Connecting patients and families with community resources to address social needs.

And when public health emergencies occur — such as natural disasters or mass violence incidents — health care professionals are ready 24/7/365 to provide care and comfort, even while their own lives and loved ones are affected.

Please join me in giving our heartfelt thanks to those working at hospitals and health systems across our nation for providing compassionate care, saving countless lives and improving the quality of life for countless others. The AHA has developed downloadable social media graphics and sample posts for thanking people working at a local hospital or health system, using the hashtag #ForeverGrateful.

Wishing you all a happy Thanksgiving and peaceful holiday season ahead.