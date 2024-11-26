New AI-powered search tool helps shoppers find the best prices on outdoor gear

Wacka, launched today, saves shoppers time and money and helps outdoor brand and retailers connect to consumers and make more sales

This started as a passion project when I realized just how much time is put into finding the best deals on outdoor gear. My goal is to help buyers get the gear they need at a price they can afford.” — Justen Wack

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data from the Outdoor Industry Association shows consumers shopping for outdoor gear and apparel spend on average 12 to 15 hours researching the item they want to buy and 63% of outdoor consumers check an average of 12 sources before they purchase from whoever has the best price. Wacka , a new AI-powered price watch platform, aims to reduce that effort and make outdoor purchases easier.The idea for Wacka came from founder Justen Wack’s love of the outdoors and desire to try new gear and outdoor activities without breaking the bank. As an experienced product developer and entrepreneur, Justen decided to create a platform that would simplify the purchasing process and help outdoor brands and retailers connect with buyers.For Consumers: Consumers can add products they want to buy to Watchlists on Wacka. Wacka’s AI Powered One-Search technology then finds other retailers where that product is sold and monitors the price. Wacka sends an email alert when the price drops.For outdoor brands and retailers: Wacka increases their visibility by showing consumers where the product is sold and at what cost (without the influence of paid results). Wacka currently pulls data from a wide variety of outdoor retailers and will soon be able to compare prices across the outdoor industry. Wacka also provides valuable data on purchasing trends to brands and retailers and has a function that allows sellers to provide deals to consumers to increase sales.“It’s exciting to see Wacka officially available for everyone to use. This all started as a passion project when I realized just how much time and effort is put into finding the best deals on outdoor gear and quickly became something that attracted the attention of investors,” said Wacka founder Justen Wack. “In the midst of a challenging time in the industry, my goal is to help buyers get the gear they need at a price they can afford. I’ve heard how important it is for brands to be able to make sales off Google and Amazon and I believe Wacka can be a great solution to help brands increase exposure to buyers and make more sales.”Wacka secured its first round of funding in October 2024 and plans to tackle more challenges in the outdoor and retail space, including declining sales for brick and mortar locations. Wacka plans to roll out new features soon that will help stores keep sales from walking out the door.###About WackaWacka is an AI-powered price watch platform for outdoor gear and apparel launched in November 2024. Wacka allows consumers to track outdoor products across sellers and get alerts when the price changes, saving shoppers time and money. Wacka connects sellers with buyers they wouldn’t normally reach, increasing visibility and sales.

