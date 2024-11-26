SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals and Lusófona University Collaborate on State-of-the-art Scientific Publication

SOMAÍ and Lusófona Collaborate on Innovative Research, Publishing a Comprehensive Review on the Entourage Effect in Medicinal Cannabis

LISBOA, PORTUGAL, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator company with global distribution of EU-GMP medicinal cannabis extracts, in collaboration with Universidade Lusófona (UL), proudly announces the publication of their joint research, "The Entourage Effect in Cannabis Medicinal Products: A Comprehensive Review," in the prestigious journal Pharmaceuticals - MDPI.SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, in collaboration with CBIOS, the Research Center for Biosciences & Health Technologies of UL, is at the forefront of advancing scientific research in medicinal cannabis. This partnership focuses on integrating terpenes and minor cannabinoids into cannabis formulations, aiming to harness the “entourage effect”—a synergistic interaction where cannabinoids like Δ9-THC and CBD are enhanced by other natural compounds found in the plant. The research seeks to overcome one of the major challenges in medicinal cannabis: ensuring consistent dosing of cannabinoids and terpenes to establish a clear cause-and-effect relationship between dosage and therapeutic effect. Achieving consistency is crucial for the clinical application of cannabis-based therapies, where precision and reliability are key to their success.The collaboration with UL reflects SOMAÍ's commitment to scientific innovation and the exploration of the entourage effect as a potential treatment enhancer. Despite the promising potential, the practical application of the entourage effect remains complex due to factors such as variability in secondary metabolite levels and the challenge of maintaining quality consistency across different cannabis preparations.SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals uses advanced HPLC and GC profiling techniques in its labs to enhance the highest product quality, working to ensure that the doses of cannabinoids and terpenes remain stable across different batches. SOMAÍ actively contributes to this need by supporting research efforts to understand better how these compounds interact and their collective benefits in clinical settings.“At SOMAÍ, science is at the heart of all our product ranges,” said Michael Sassano, CEO of SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals. “SOMAÍ publishes its minor cannabinoids as well as terpenes and prides itself on the biggest range of specialized proprietary terpene formulations. Essentials, Origins, and Senses lines are the cornerstone of our approach to terpenes. This research underscores our dedication to unlocking the full potential of minor cannabinoids and terpenes, paving the way for more innovative solutions in medicinal cannabis.”SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals continues to work alongside UL to drive this essential research forward, bringing reliable and consistent medicinal cannabis products to patients while expanding scientific knowledge.“At Universidade Lusófona, we are thrilled to partner with SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, a true leader in the medicinal cannabis field. This collaboration marks an exciting step forward in unlocking the potential of terpenes and their role in enhancing therapeutic outcomes. Working with SOMAÍ’s innovative team and cutting-edge technologies inspires us to push the boundaries of research and deliver impactful findings. Together, we are shaping the future of cannabis-based medicine, and we couldn’t be prouder to be part of this journey,” said Dr Maria do Céu Costa, Professor at Lusófona University.Read the full text of the publication online at MDPI: https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8247/17/11/1543

