Rick Turner Guitars Announces "Turner’s Legacy: The Final 21" – A Tribute to the Master’s Craft

Limited edition of the last 21 guitars Rick Turner cut, crafted and shaped.

...It's an honor for us to finish these instruments with the same dedication and care that Rick instilled in us. This series represents the heart and soul of his work.” — Zack Jones

SANTA CRUZ, LA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rick Turner Guitars is thrilled to announce the release of "Turner’s Legacy: The Final 21", a limited-edition collection of 21 uniquely embellished Model 1 Featherweight electric guitars that serve as a tribute to the legendary luthier Rick Turner. These special instruments are crafted from the last pieces of wood that Rick personally selected and cut, making them a unique embodiment of his extraordinary craftsmanship and vision.Rick Turner, widely celebrated as the "Father of Boutique Guitars," forever transformed the world of guitar making with his innovative designs and uncompromising attention to detail. His instruments have been cherished by some of the most iconic musicians since the 1970's. This collection, "Turner’s Legacy: The Final 21," honors his legacy by preserving the final guitars he directly worked on, blending tradition with artistry.Zack Jones, the shop foreman at Rick Turner Guitars, reflected on the importance of this series: "Rick believed that every piece of wood had its own story, and he was always the first to listen. These 21 guitars are the last stories he started. It's an honor for us to finish these instruments with the same dedication and care that Rick instilled in us. This series represents the heart and soul of his work."Addam Stark, President of Rick Turner Guitars, added: "Rick’s influence on the world of guitars is immeasurable, and his hands-on approach was always a cornerstone of our work. ‘The Final 21’ is not just a collection—it’s a celebration of Rick’s genius and the craftsmanship that has defined this company. We’re honored to carry on his legacy and share these guitars with the world."The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for each guitar is $9,800, and our network of dealers in the United States will be given first priority in purchasing and presenting these exclusive pieces. Each guitar will be individually numbered and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, marking its place in this final chapter of Rick Turner’s storied career.For more information about the "Turner’s Legacy: The Final 21" series, including availability as well as dealer inquiries, visit the legacy21 page.About Rick Turner Guitars:Rick Turner Guitars, based in Santa Cruz, CA, continues the legacy of its visionary founder, Rick Turner. Known for producing exceptional hand-crafted instruments beloved by musicians worldwide, the company remains dedicated to upholding the innovation, creativity, and craftsmanship that Rick pioneered.

