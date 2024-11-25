Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,893 in the last 365 days.

Mountain Lion Harvest Reporting Now Available on Texas Hunt & Fish Mobile App

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN —The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recently added an option for hunters and trappers to voluntarily report mountain lion harvest in the Texas Hunt & Fish mobile app.

The app allows hunters and trappers who harvest a mountain lion to enter data on that animal. The information gathered will help advance our understanding of lions in Texas.

The data requested in the app includes:

  • Date of harvest
  • County of harvest
  • Sex of the lion
  • Age class of the lion (kitten/subadult/adult)
  • Method of take
  • Effort (how many days hunted/trapped)
  • Photographs in specific poses (so TPWD can verify sex and age)
  • Optional text box for providing any other information

Users who already have the app downloaded on their devices will need to update to the new version to get all the latest features and to ensure proper app functionality.

The mobile app is used by hunters and anglers across the state for harvest reporting, electronic onsite registration, digital license display and more.

Get the free Texas Hunt & Fish app in Apple and Google Play stores or at tpwd.texas.gov/thf.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mountain Lion Harvest Reporting Now Available on Texas Hunt & Fish Mobile App

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more