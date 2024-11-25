Submit Release
Working Visit by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean to Qatar, 24 to 27 November 2024

Senior Minister (SM) and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean was hosted to lunch by Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on 25 November 2024. SM Teo and Sheikh Mohammed are co-chairs of the Qatar–Singapore High-Level Joint Committee. They reaffirmed the excellent bilateral relationship, and had a wide-ranging exchange of views on regional and international developments. SM Teo expressed Singapore’s support and appreciation for Qatar’s efforts in trying to secure a ceasefire and improved humanitarian access in Gaza, as well as the release of hostages. 

   

SM Teo also met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on 25 November 2024. Both leaders underscored the common interests shared by Singapore and Qatar as small states, and discussed ways to strengthen collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

 

SM Teo also attended the TotalEnergies International Advisory Committee meeting in Doha.

          

On 26 November 2024, SM Teo will meet former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and Advisor to the Prime Minister Mr Akbar Al Baker.

 

SM Teo will depart Doha for Ankara on 27 November 2024.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

25 NOVEMBER 2024

