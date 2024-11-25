JR Dallas Wealth Management Commits $25 Million to Technology Innovation Capital

JRDWM, a leading private wealth and investment management firm, is pleased to announce its $25 million commitment to Technology Innovation Capital

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology Innovation Capital has been co-founded by two Wall Street veterans and venture capitalists, Ike Syed and Jehangir Raja, together with other experienced colleagues. The fund will address a growing opportunity in the venture capital market by investing in seed and pre-seed stage technology startups by providing both value-added services and growth funding. This is an area that has experienced expanded need and declining availability of funding in recent years.TIC is being advised by Kenneth P. (Ken) Morse, Founding Managing Director of the MIT Entrepreneurship Center, and Senior Lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management (1996 – 2009). After obtaining his BS from MIT and his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1972, Ken was a co-founder of six MIT spin off companies, five of which had successful IPOs (2 Unicorns) or mergers. Currently, Ken serves on the Board of Advisors of several young companies and teaches MBAs his popular course, “Global Sales Strategies for Ambitious Tech Entrepreneurs” at ESADE Business School.Addressing the Scarcity in Early-Stage FinancingAccording to data from Carta , the number of new seed tech investments fell by 22% in Q3 2024 compared to the prior quarter, while the number of new Series A investments declined by 26%. The amount of capital going into those early-stage deals is also trending down. Cash raised in seed investments dipped by 9% in Q3 2024, while Series A cash raised fell by 20%.These declines are driven by broader economic uncertainty and investor preference for later-stage, risk-mitigated opportunities. This shift has left a critical funding gap for ambitious tech startups at their most vulnerable growth stages, a challenge TIC is specifically structured to address with its experienced team.A Unique Value Proposition“The funding environment for early-stage startups is more constrained than it’s been in years, and this scarcity represents both a challenge for entrepreneurs and a tremendous opportunity for strategic investors,” said Jehangir Raja, co-founder of TIC. “The $25 million commitment from JR Dallas Wealth Management underscores their confidence in our team and this asset category. They like our unique approach to supporting and empowering the next generation of technology entrepreneurs and their teams.”TIC will deploy capital in early stage technology companies, alongside bespoke software development services to accelerate growth. By combining strategic capital deployment with operational support, the fund will not only help bridge the financing gap but also deliver meaningful impact to early-stage founders looking to scale their innovations and market penetration more rapidly.“I have worked with ambitious tech entrepreneurs and top-tier VCs for 40 years; new approaches are needed now,” said Ken Morse, Chairman of the TIC Board of Advisors. “While the “smart money” model can offer good support to certain Founders, providing the right services directly (for equity, not cash) will be a welcome paradigm shift. The first-movers will have a significant advantage.”Driving Innovation with Strategic VisionThe fund’s close-ended structure ensures disciplined execution and timely returns for investors. With JR Dallas Wealth Management’s initial commitment of $25 million, TIC is well-positioned to catalyze growth in underfunded sectors of the technology landscape.“This is the right time for us to launch TIC and build a robust platform for early-stage tech entrepreneurs,” said Ike Syed, co-founder of TIC. “The investment commitment by JR Dallas Wealth Management reflects their dedication to fostering innovation and creating long-term value for their clients and the broader economy.”About JR Dallas Wealth ManagementJR Dallas Wealth Management is a boutique private equity investment firm relying on the synergies and experience of its shareholders. It is a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States. It offers equity and private loan products. Since 2008, the Company has structured more than $3 billion of loans and today maintains a servicing portfolio of more than $2.1 billion.For media inquiries, please contact: LArgent@jrdallaswealth.comLily ArgentInvestor Relations ManagerJR Dallas Wealth Management1. www.jrdallaswealth.com 2. www.technologyinnovationcapital.com 3. carta.com/data/state-of-private-markets-q3-2024/

