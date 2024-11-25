Empowering Women to Overcome Mid-Life Health Challenges

CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nilesh Bhakta, health coach and pharmacist, and Susan Macshara-Semelka, (Masters in Nutrition and a Dental Hygienist) are committed to helping women over 35 take control of their health and well-being through their wellness coaching at Leap 2 Better Health.Specializing in addressing mid-life health challenges such as hormonal imbalances, weight gain, brain fog, low energy, and sleep disturbances, their approach is designed to empower women to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.Leap 2 Better Health offers personalized wellness coaching tailored to the specific needs of women navigating the complexities of mid-life. Their clients seek vitality, confidence, and resilience as they combat issues like weight gain, fatigue, and sleep disturbances. Through a combination of expert guidance, functional lab testing, and customized nutrition and exercise plans, Nilesh and Susan provide effective strategies for women to reclaim their energy, balance their hormones, and improve overall well-being.Central to his philosophy is the belief that true health transformation starts from within. As Nilesh says, “REPAIR, RESTORE, RESET the body from the inside out.” The programs - including their foundational 28-day purification cleanse - focus on resetting the body, allowing clients to lose weight, reduce bloating, and restore energy levels. This proven method not only helps women achieve sustainable weight loss but also reduces the risk of chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease.Clients who participate in these programs experience a range of benefits, from improved energy and mental clarity to enhanced self-confidence and better sleep quality. Nilesh and Susan's holistic approach empowers women to feel more confident in their bodies, leading to a renewed sense of purpose and motivation.The key to this success lies in the comprehensive range of services provided, which include personalized coaching and:-Identifying the underlying cause of weight gain and belly fat through clinical testing …CMP, hormone testing, GI testing, DNA, food sensitivity/allergyTailored nutrition plans and purification programs.-Professional-grade supplements and tools like digital scales and smartwatches.-Expert support to keep clients motivated and on track throughout their wellness journey.In addition to individualized coaching, Leap 2 Better Health offers online digital courses and access to a supportive community, ensuring that women feel equipped to make lasting changes. Programs are designed to fit into the busy lives of their clients, offering long-term benefits without requiring drastic lifestyle sacrifices.For more information on how Leap 2 Better Health can help anyone take control of their mid-life health, visit the website at: leap2betterhealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.