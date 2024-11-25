Pennsylvania Parks And Forests Foundation Announces New Friends of Promised Land State Park Chapter

Photo Credit: Andrew Summers, Promised Land State Park, PPFF Photo Contest Submission

This will bring all these folks together, which I'm certain will result in some excellent projects. We already have some great ideas rolling, so I'm excited to see what we can accomplish together.” — Tarah Brugger, Park Manager

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is excited to announce the formation of a new Friends Group dedicated to supporting and enhancing Promised Land State Park.

Friends Groups are composed of volunteers who share a passion for their local state parks and forests. These dedicated individuals contribute their time, energy, and creativity to steward the natural spaces they enjoy and connect new visitors to these places.

The formation of the new Friends Group at Promised Land State Park solidifies the group of already dedicated volunteers at Promised Land State Park. Making the Chapter official will help bring support and resources to the state park and is a significant step forward in community involvement and volunteerism.

Like other Friends Groups across the state, this group will dedicate hundreds of volunteer hours each year to enhance the visitor experience, conserve and enrich the natural beauty, and provide educational and recreational opportunities within the park. This initiative comes at a crucial time when community engagement is more important than ever, ensuring that Promised Land State Park remains a cherished natural resource for all to enjoy.

"Here at Promised Land State Park, we have a set of solid volunteers who are invested with trails, the wildlife garden, the campgrounds, the museum, and a plethora of park programs,” states Tarah Brugger, Park Manager at Promised Land State Park. “This group will bring all these folks together, which I'm certain will result in some excellent projects. We already have some great ideas rolling, so I'm excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

Promised Land State Park, located in Pike County, spans approximately 3,000 acres on the scenic Pocono Plateau and is surrounded by the expansive 12,464 acres of Delaware State Forest. Visitors can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities including fishing and boating in two picturesque lakes, hiking along nearly 50 miles of trails, and camping in rustic cabins. The park is open year-round, offering a serene retreat for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

“Each Friends Group is unique,” said PPFF President, Marci Mowery. “They come together to work alongside state park or forest staff for the betterment of place. Not only do they bring volunteer time, the bring financial resources and different perspectives.”

For more information on how to join the Friends of Promised Land State Park, or any of the other 45+ Chapters across Pennsylvania, visit PAParksAndForests.org to learn more.

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 45+ chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit https://paparksandforests.org/.

