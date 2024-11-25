HAMILTON, ON – In coming weeks, eligible residents of Ward 4 will receive voters’ cards with important information on how to vote in the upcoming Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) Trustee By-Election.

New for this by-election will be the option for online voting. In line with the City’s commitment to accessibility and convenience, this new option will be included, alongside traditional in-person voting.

"Recognizing barriers many face, the City of Hamilton is happy to offer residents more flexibility in how they participate in our democratic process," said Mayor Andrea Horwath. "By piloting online voting in the upcoming HWDSB Ward 4 Trustee By-Election election, we hope to make it easier and more accessible for everyone to have their say in the future of the HWDSB.”

Online Voting

The online voting option complements traditional voting, offering an alternative that accommodates busy schedules and mobility needs. The addition of online voting will provide staff with experience working with a vendor to facilitate an alternative voting method. The insights will inform Council’s decision on voting methods for the 2026 Municipal Election.

The voters’ cards will include instructions about how to register to vote online. Registration for online voting opens December 1, 2024, and runs until January 6, 2025.

Online voting will be available from January 2 to 6, 2025. Eligible residents who register for online voting can cast their vote securely from any internet-connected device.

This online voting system meets the highest security standards, employs encryption, multi-factor authentication, and real-time monitoring.

In-Person Voting

Residents who prefer to vote in person can do so at designated polling locations on these dates:

Advance polls: January 4, 2025, from 10 am to 6 pm

January 4, 2025, from 10 am to 6 pm Advance polls: January 5, 2025, from 10 am to 6 pm

January 5, 2025, from 10 am to 6 pm Election Day: January 6, 2025, from 10 am to 8 pm

Polling Locations:

Rosedale Arena and Seniors Centre, 100 Greenhill Ave., Hamilton

Sir Winston Churchill Recreation Centre, 1709 Main St. E., Hamilton

BGC Hamilton-Halton, 45 Ellis Ave., Hamilton

Accessible voting machines will be available at each polling location on each date. Individuals without a fixed address can complete a declaration at the polling site. Additionally, online voting terminals will be available at polling locations for those who have registered for online voting.

"We are committed to maintaining trust in the election process by providing a secure, accurate, and accessible voting experience, giving all eligible voters the opportunity to participate, regardless of their circumstances,” said Matthew Trennum, City Clerk.

Hamilton encourages all individuals who qualify to participate in the election and exercise their right to vote.

Quick Facts

Qualified individuals looking to add themselves to the Voters’ List can do so by presenting valid identification and completing an EL15 form at the Office of the City Clerk (Hamilton City Hall, 71 Main St. W, Hamilton) during regular business hours, or at a poll during Advance or Election Day polling.

A list of acceptable identification is available at www.hamilton.ca/Elections.

Additional Resources