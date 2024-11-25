ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Zyquavious Thomas and Keanthony Sorrells have been indicted for the May 27, 2024, fatal shooting of 20-year-old Cameron Manago at Rolling Ridge Apartments in Athens. The defendants are alleged to be members of Sex Money Murder, a national set of Bloods that has a strong presence throughout the state. A third defendant, Janiya Moore, has also been indicted on drug charges.

This case was investigated by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD), with assistance from the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since its creation in July 2022, Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit has partnered with ACCPD to indict 24 individuals in 10 separate cases, with 12 convictions secured so far. According to ACCPD crime data, shooting incidents in Athens-Clarke County decreased by 22 percent in 2023 and have so far decreased by nearly 30 percent year-to-date.

“All Georgians deserve to feel safe in their communities, and we’re fighting each day to ensure that’s a reality,” said Carr. “Since partnering with ACCPD two years ago, we have successfully prosecuted repeat offenders, addressed an ongoing gang conflict in the area, and secured justice for families who have lost loved ones due to gang violence. Our efforts have made a significant impact on the Athens-Clarke County community, but there’s still more work to do, and we will continue to use all available resources to combat gang activity in our state.”

“We are grateful for the assistance of the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit in the 12 convictions they have secured thus far,” said ACCPD Chief Jerry Saulters. “The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is committed to holding criminals accountable for their actions and making Athens a safe community to live, work and visit.”

Athens-Clarke County Indictment

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to an Athens-Clarke County Grand Jury on Nov. 19, 2024, resulting in the indictment* of Zyquavious Thomas, Keanthony Sorrells, and Janiya Moore. Specifically, each defendant is facing the following charges.

Zyquavious Thomas, 17, of Athens:

1 count of Murder

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Armed Robbery

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Handgun by a Person Under the Age of 18 Years

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Keanthony Sorrells, 15, of Athens:

1 count of Murder

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Armed Robbery

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Handgun by a Person Under the Age of 18 Years

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Janiya Moore, 18, of Athens:

1 count of Attempt to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

A copy of the indictment can be found here . No further information about the indictment or the investigation may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has secured 50 convictions overall and indicted more than 140 individuals in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bryan, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Muscogee, Richmond and Thomas counties.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Southeast Georgia.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.