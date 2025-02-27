Defendants face charges related to the 2023 shooting deaths of Jaylon Smith and Brianna Long

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr and Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bradfield M. Shealy today announced that seven individuals have been charged in a new 44-count indictment obtained in Lowndes County. As asserted in the indictment, the defendants are associates of a criminal street gang known as 528, which originated in Valdosta, Georgia, and conspired to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Specifically, the defendants are alleged to have engaged in a pattern of Racketeering Activity involving murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and other firearm-related offenses in Lowndes County, Georgia, Colquitt County, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. As further alleged in the indictment, the defendants engaged in 97 overt acts in furtherance of the RICO conspiracy, which includes the 2023 shooting deaths of 21-year-old Jaylon Smith and 21-year-old Valdosta State University student Brianna Long.

The case will be jointly prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit and the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

“Gang conflicts impact not only those involved but every man, woman, and child who happens to live or work in the surrounding community,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “We will not allow this cycle of danger and devastation to continue, and we will not rest until those responsible are held fully accountable for their actions. All Georgians deserve to be safe, and we will keep fighting to ensure that justice is served.”

“The violence committed by various gangs within one community is intolerable,” said Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bradfield M. Shealy. “Most of the murders that have recently occurred in Valdosta over the past couple of years have been gang related. This gang violence has resulted in a number of deaths, including Brianna Long. Gang violence does not just affect gang members but also innocent members of our community. I am glad to join forces with Attorney General Chris Carr to prosecute as many gangs and gang members as possible to make our community safer.”

This case was the result of a multifaceted investigation led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Remerton Police Department with the assistance of the Valdosta Police Department; Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office; Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office; Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office; Federal Bureau of Investigation; Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office in Jacksonville, Florida; Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office; and Georgia Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit.

“There is no place for violent criminals in the State of Georgia,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “The senseless and tragic deaths of Brianna Long and Jaylon Smith show the egregious acts members of criminal street gangs are capable of committing. These gangs create chaos in our communities and destroy innocent lives. Since the moment the GBI was requested to investigate Brianna’s death, we did not relent in the pursuit of justice, and we remain committed to working with the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit and our other partners to track down and hold those accountable that engage in gang activity in Georgia.”

The Enterprise

The defendants in this case, all of whom are alleged to be associates of 528, are as follows:

Kimone Green, 21, of Valdosta

Tsion Clayton (aka “Steppa”), 24, of Valdosta

Jaquan Walton (aka “Man Man”), 20, of Valdosta

Alex Parrish (aka “Fat”), 36, of Valdosta

Travis White (aka “Trapp”), 21, of Valdosta

Antoine Taylor (aka “Twan”), 20, of Valdosta

Cedric Jordan (aka “Trouble”), 24, of Valdosta

The Conspiracy

Each of the defendants has been charged with one count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Specifically, between June 24, 2023, to present, the defendants are alleged to have conspired together and with others to achieve the following objectives:

Acquire United States currency, weapons, and other property through acts of Racketeering Activity, including robbery and theft;

Maintain and increase the reputation, power, and influence of the enterprise through acts of Racketeering Activity, such as murder, assault, battery, and threats of violence against rival street gangs; and

Enhance the reputation of the enterprise through the posting of messages, images, and videos promoting its readiness to engage in acts of violence.

Overall, the indictment includes 97 overt acts of which the defendants are alleged to have committed in furtherance of the conspiracy and to effect its objectives and purposes.

Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Other Charges

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Lowndes County Grand Jury on Feb. 26, 2025, resulting in the indictment* of all seven individuals.

Along with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, several defendants are facing additional charges. This includes, but is not limited to, the following:

Jaquan Walton is facing Murder and other charges for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Jaylon Smith in Valdosta, Georgia, on June 24, 2023; and

Kimone Green and Tsion Clayton are facing Murder and other charges for their alleged involvement in the shooting death of Brianna Long at Pier Bar in Remerton, Georgia, on Oct. 29, 2023.

A full list of all charges against each of the defendants is included below.

Kimone Green:

1 count of Malice Murder

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder

16 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

Tsion Clayton:

1 count of Malice Murder

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder

16 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

Jaquan Walton:

1 count of Malice Murder

1 count of Felony Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

Alex Parrish:

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 count of Criminal Use of an Article with an Altered Identification Mark

Travis White:

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Antoine Taylor:

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Cedric Jordan:

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

A copy of the indictment can be found here . No further information about the indictment or the investigation may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has secured more than 50 convictions and indicted over 140 individuals in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bryan, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond and Thomas counties.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Southeast Georgia.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.