Travel South USA Drives International Tourism Growth with Tourism Exchange USA

Travel South USA partners with Tourism Exchange USA to boost global access to Southern U.S. destinations, enhancing bookings and economic growth for the region.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travel South USA, the official regional destination marketing organization for the Southern USA, is proud to highlight our Platinum Alliance Partnership with Tourism Exchange USA (TXUSA), a cutting-edge travel platform powered by Brand USA. As an early supporter, Travel South USA’s Board recognized TXUSA’s transformative potential to elevate the visibility and access to the region's unique destinations, experiences, and accommodations to the world.An Innovative Marketplace for Global ConnectivityTXUSA is a revolutionary B2B marketplace designed to connect U.S. tourism suppliers with global travel trade professionals and online travel agencies (OTAs). The platform streamlines connectivity and simplifies the booking process through real-time inventory searches and commissionable rate bookings. In alignment with Brand USA's vision of increasing equity in tourism, this partnership bridges the "last-mile connectivity" gap by ensuring that international travelers can easily access authentic Southern experiences.“We are thrilled to be part of a platform that enables the Southern USA to showcase its cultural richness and unique travel offerings on a global scale," said Liz Bittner, President and CEO of Travel South USA. "By making our region's products easier to book online, TXUSA is helping to increase international visitation and adding products to contribute to the economic impact for the South. If international travelers extend their stay by just one extra night and add one additional activity, it will generate an estimated $1 billion in economic benefits annually to the American South." TXUSA facilitates this growth by providing a seamless platform for small businesses currently with limited or no distribution to travel trade professionals and global OTA's. The platform provides these businesses with commerce-friendly terms and connectivity, allowing the travel trade to book commissionable experiences. This platform is a win-win for consumers, travel trade, and small companies, as we support Southern destinations in the travelers' itineraries.Early Success Stories and Unique Southern OfferingsThe partnership has already yielded early successes. One standout example is Alabama's iconic Muscle Shoals recording studio, which received bookings from Japan soon after listing on TXUSA. This highlights the global interest in the history and culture of the South. Additionally, the platform is working to offer an extensive range of unique Southern experiences, from Louisiana’s famous food and music tours to Kentucky’s renowned bourbon experiences to memorable stops along the iconic Rt 66 in Missouri.A Simplified, Game-Changing PlatformThe National Travel Trade Portal (NTTP), launched in October 2024, is at the heart of the Exchange. It is a simplified B2B marketplace within the Exchange, providing real-time rates and availability from U.S. suppliers to international buyers without the complexity of API integrations or extensive contracting processes. By offering dynamic inventory management and commissionable rates, the NTTP allows smaller businesses to expand their reach and compete on a global stage.“We believe this platform, implemented through partnerships with Travel South USA and other state tourism offices, is a game-changer. It’s simplifying travel bookings for underrepresented markets and businesses and ensuring travelers around the world can find the authentic experiences they desire,” shared Nate Huff, President of Tourism Exchange USA.Looking Ahead: Expanding Opportunities and Showcasing the SouthTravel South and TXUSA’s collaboration is set to continue fostering tourism growth while highlighting the diversity of the Southern U.S. The platform will be a key initiative in product development and cooperative marketing and advertising campaigns in 2025 and beyond. Through expanded access to destinations, such as Louisiana’s bayou airboat adventures and Tennessee’s live music scenes, the partnership is laying the groundwork for an even brighter future.###About Travel South USATravel South USA is America's oldest and largest regional travel promotion organization, formed in 1965 by a resolution presented at the Southern Governor's Conference. The long-standing regional collaboration of the state tourism offices of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia provides a foundation to positively position tourism as a vital and dynamic element in the region's economic development. Tourism ranks throughout the area as one of the top three industries, behind manufacturing and agriculture, and is responsible for $133 billion in visitor spending, generating 1.4 million direct jobs, $30 billion in worker paychecks, and more than $16 billion in state and local taxes.About Tourism Exchange USATourism Exchange USA is a B2B marketplace that connects U.S. tourism suppliers with global buyers. Backed by Brand USA, the platform aims to increase international visitation, spending, and market share while showcasing the diversity of travel experiences across the U.S. TXUSA simplifies bookings, bridges distribution gaps, and empowers small businesses to compete in the global tourism economy.

