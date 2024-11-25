Meet the Team Behind Sarasota's Most Anticipated Restaurant

Executive Chef Nick Pratt Ocean Prime Sarasota – Exterior View

OCEAN PRIME SARASOTA ANNOUNCES CULINARY LINEUP

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) is bringing its renowned Ocean Prime concept to Sarasota this December. Situated in The Quay, a dynamic waterfront development that combines a chic marina setting with upscale residences, dining, and retail, Ocean Prime Sarasota will offer an unforgettable blend of exquisite flavors, stunning waterfront views, and impeccable hospitality. At the helm will be Executive Chef Nicholas Pratt, an industry veteran celebrated for his dedication to sourcing the finest ingredients and crafting dishes that elevate the art of dining.

“I’ve been a part of the Ocean Prime family since 2012, and it's been my passion to deliver an experience where every bite tells a story,” said Chef Nick. “We’re proud to source seafood from trusted sources, ensuring our guests enjoy the freshest flavors possible. Everything is made-from-scratch, with every detail designed to enhance your experience, from the first bite to the last sip.”

Ethan Delk, a seasoned hospitality expert with years of experience in fine dining, will join the leadership team as General Manager, ensuring that guests experience unparalleled service in a setting as sophisticated as it is inviting.

The new Sarasota location promises to be a showstopper, with over 9,500 square feet of space, including two stunning floors, two bars, and two private dining rooms. Ocean Prime Sarasota will boast 350+ seats, a variety of intimate dining options, and outdoor terraces that create the perfect atmosphere for al fresco dining overlooking the waterfront. The second floor features sliding glass walls that open to Florida’s coastal beauty, offering guests a seamless blend of indoor luxury and outdoor serenity.

Ocean Prime is known for its genuine hospitality, fresh seafood, perfectly aged steaks, and a menu of innovative cocktails. From the delicate sweetness of scallops to the rich flavors of a perfectly seared bone-in ribeye, the menu offers a symphony of tastes that cater to every palette. This will be Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ sixth Florida location, cementing its status as a go-to destination for exceptional dining in the Sunshine State. To learn more about Ocean Prime, please visit https://www.ocean-prime.com/.

About Ocean Prime:

Ocean Prime is a nationally acclaimed, dynamic seafood restaurant and steakhouse from the award-winning Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. Ocean Prime delivers an elevated experience with exceptional ambiance, a chef-curated menu, signature hand-crafted cocktails, a Wine Spectator honored wine list and genuine hospitality.

Ocean Prime’s menu is elaborate and modern, featuring indulgent seafood presentations, prime steaks, hand-rolled sushi, decadent side dishes and house-made desserts. Each dish is carefully made from scratch by the chef team, emphasizing quality ingredients. Ocean Prime cocktails are inspired by classics and delivered with creativity. Just as the concept’s chefs’ approach to food, its bartenders take a thoughtful approach to cocktails, using the finest spirits, hand-squeezed juices and unique aperitifs. Guests create lasting memories raising a toast with their signature smoking Berries & Bubbles or spicy Pineapple Picante.

Every Ocean Prime restaurant is uniquely designed to capture the energy and elegance of each city—making it an unmatched destination to socialize, talk business, celebrate and indulge. Each location features stunning private dining rooms fit for celebrating groups of all sizes. Guests can expect best-in-class hospitality from the passionate and knowledgeable associates coast-to-coast.

Embracing its midwestern roots, Ocean Prime places the highest value on its people. They care deeply about delivering genuine hospitality and believe that every member of the team is essential to creating a memorable Ocean Prime experience. Ocean Prime empowers its associates to say, “Yes is the answer. What is the question?”

Guests can experience Ocean Prime in 18 Locations around the country; Beverly Hills, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Denver (Tech Center and Larimer Square), Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Naples, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Tampa and Washington D.C. With upcoming locations in Sarasota and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Nashville, Tennessee in 2024-2025. Visit ocean-prime.com or follow @oceanprime on Instagram or @oceanprime on Facebook.

