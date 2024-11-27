Thanksgiving Travel: NYC Tops the Charts for Most Expensive Airport Rides

How much will my thanksgiving airport ride be? 2022 to 2023 Thanksgiving Airport Ride Price Changes

See the ranking of the most expensive airport rides over Thanksgiving. New York’s JFK airport took the top step as the most expensive airport ride in 2023.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Obi, the global real-time aggregator for rideshares, has published exclusive data showing the true cost of your thanksgiving airport rideshare.Consumers should be prepared for rideshares to gobble up their wallet this thanksgiving. Utilizing Obi’s extensive rideshare data and analyzing rides over Thanksgiving 2023, New York’s JFK airport took the top step as the most expensive airport ride at $75, beating out Newark airport. Newark was top in 2022 at $79, but decreased in 2023 to $63, making it the second most expensive US airport ride. New York airports continue to be both first and second in the ranking of the most expensive Thanksgiving airport rides for the last two years in a row.The ranking for Thanksgiving 2023 most expensive airport rides:1st and most expensive - New York JFK - average Uber and Lyft cost $752nd - Newark, average Uber and Lyft cost $643rd - Denver, average Uber and Lyft cost $624th - Chicago O'Hare, average Uber and Lyft cost $515th - Los Angeles, average Uber and Lyft cost $506th - Atlanta, average Uber and Lyft cost $497th - Dallas Fort Worth, average Uber and Lyft cost $448th - San Francisco, average Uber and Lyft cost $449th - Las Vegas, average Uber and Lyft cost $29Between Thanksgiving 2022 and 2023, five airports from Obi’s ranking saw average Uber and Lyft prices fall, while three airports saw average price increases. New York’s JFK remained unchanged and now the most expensive at $75. Las Vegas saw the highest percentage increase at 32% but still remains the cheapest (given its airport’s relative proximity to the casinos). Newark airport saw the highest price decrease at 20%."As millions of travelers prepare to head home for Thanksgiving, our rideshare data reveals a sobering reality: the cost of a taxi or rideshare to the airport can rival the price of a plane ticket in some cities," said Ashwini Anburajan, Obi Chief Revenue Officer. "With New York leading the nation as the most expensive city for airport rides, travelers should plan ahead to avoid unexpected holiday travel costs.”New York City is the largest rideshare market in the world with an average of 637,075 rides taken per day on Uber and Lyft. New Yorkers take the most rides and they get squeezed the hardest on prices, paying more per kilometer and per minute than other major cities globally. In New York, riders travel just 1.8 km (1.1 miles) for $10, with average fares now over $34.Obi’s airport pricing data is just one of dozens of data reports published by Obi. In its recent Global Rideshare Report 2024, Obi examined 75 million trips and over one billion data points to provide a global picture of surge pricing and rideshare pricing. Learn more about the true cost of rideshares, how to avoid surge this Thanksgiving and many other useful tips from the free report About Obi:Obi is a global real-time aggregator that compares millions of pricing and pick-up (ETA) data points, providing consumers and businesses with actionable insights. The free Obi app allows riders to compare taxis, black cars, and major rideshare providers instantly. With over 720,000 users, Obi partners with numerous rideshare and taxi providers worldwide to ensure transparency in ride fares. The app is available for free download on iOS and Android.

