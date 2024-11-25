The Iconic Hollywood Christmas Parade Returns to the Streets of Hollywood, Celebrating 92 Years of Holiday Magic

Join the celebration on December 1, 2024, at 6:00 PM PST, and support Marine Toys for Tots in spreading holiday joy to children in need.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holiday season officially begins with the 92nd Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots, a beloved tradition making its annual festive return on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 6:00 PM. Witness a 3.2-mile spectacle of entertainment, celebrity appearances, larger-than-life balloons, and holiday cheer as it parades through the streets of Hollywood, California.

This year’s Grand Marshal is the acclaimed actor, musician, and philanthropist Jeremy Renner, who will lead the parade as it celebrates its longstanding legacy of holiday joy and community support. The event will be hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie, joined by co-hosts Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton.

Parade Details:

- Red Carpet Arrivals: 4:00–5:30 PM (assigned positions).

- Media Relocation to Parade Route: 5:30–6:00 PM.

- Parade Start: 6:00 PM.

- Grandstand Bleacher Seating: Opens at 4:00 PM.

- Pre-Parade Entertainment: Begins at 5:30 PM.

The parade promises an unforgettable spectacle featuring 90 Hollywood celebrities and VIPs, 16 live pre-parade and parade performances, and 12 award-winning marching bands. Adding to the excitement are 13 towering character balloons and five vibrant floats, alongside 75 iconic novelties and movie cars. The festivities will culminate in grand fashion as Santa Claus and his reindeer make their appearance, spreading holiday cheer and officially ushering in the festive season.

This year’s parade honors the late William “Bill” Frederick Lomas, affectionately known as “The Parade King,” and Academy Award-winning actor Louis Gossett, Jr., both of whom made invaluable contributions to the event over the years.

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE

The Hollywood Christmas Parade proudly partners with Marine Toys for Tots, a program that has provided toys to millions of children since 1947. From November 23 – December 15, 2024, unwrapped toy donations can be made at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel lobby, located along the parade route.

Founded in 1947 by Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks, the Toys for Tots program was inspired by his wife, Diane, who asked him to deliver her handmade dolls to children in need. Unable to find an organization, Diane encouraged Bill to start one, leading to the collection and distribution of 5,000 toys. In 1948, the program became a national initiative.

Bill Hendricks, a Warner Brothers PR director, enlisted celebrity support, including Walt Disney, who designed the first Toys for Tots poster featuring the now-iconic three-car train logo. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation was established in 1991 to manage the program, which now distributes 18 million toys to 7 million children annually.

The live parade will be taped for a national primetime broadcast on The CW Network, airing on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

To learn more, visit toysfortots.org.

Hollywood Christmas Parade Hotline: 1-833-PARADE1 (1-833-727-2331).

Visit their website by clicking here: https://thehollywoodchristmasparade.org/

Follow on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/xmasparade

