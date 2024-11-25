Mayor Wu Announces 2024-2025 Youth Development Fund Grantees

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Human Services Cabinet announced the selection of 99 grantees for this year's Youth Development Fund (YDF) grant program, which totals $1.5 million. This funding supports organizations that provide high-quality and engaging programming for Boston youth aged 14 to 24. The goal of this grant is to increase the variety of youth programming in the city and to offer a positive outlet for young people when they are not in school. This initiative aligns with the Mayor’s Connect, Learn, Explore program, reflecting her commitment to empowering Boston’s youth to explore their interests and find their passions.

“Boston’s future starts with our youth, and we are committed to creating and providing opportunities for them across every sector,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am looking forward to seeing these opportunities shape the future of young people in our city. Thank you to our Office of Human Services and community partners for your dedication to developing and launching this program.”

The Youth Development Fund is funded through the City’s operating budget, and provides grants to youth development organizations in an array of program areas, all aimed at providing opportunities for youth to hone their skills and discover new interests. This year’s YDF recipients include organizations that offer financial literacy, college access, cooking, sports, video editing and digital media production, among other subject areas.

“As we embark on the fifth year of the Youth Development Fund, I’m excited to meet a new group of non-profit leaders who are passionate about helping our young people be the best they can be,” said Chief of Human Services José F. Massó. “We are fortunate in Boston to have so many non-profit organizations that serve our youth.”

The Youth Development Fund is designed to support two tiers of organizations, each playing a crucial role in the youth development ecosystem. Smaller organizations, described as “emerging” youth development organizations, receive grant awards of $10,000 or less and are invited to join a collaborative learning community where they will have the opportunity to engage with peers, share experiences, and learn best practices and effective strategies for enhancing their organization. This eight-session experience is intended to empower these organizations to better serve the youth in their programming and improve outcomes for participants. This is the second year that the learning community will be offered and 21 non-profit leaders have been invited to join.

“I am deeply honored to join the Emerging Organizations Learning Community,” said Jeanette Velasquez, Founder and CEO of Core Values Strong Families, Inc. “This program empowers us to elevate our youth development initiatives and expand our reach, helping young people find their voices, embrace their potential, and become future leaders. We are grateful for the Youth Development Fund’s commitment to creating brighter futures and thrilled to collaborate with fellow change-makers in building stronger, more resilient neighborhoods."

The second tier of the Youth Development Fund is for established youth development organizations. These organizations are considered mid-sized within the broader landscape of youth-serving organizations in Boston. These organizations have an increased operational capacity, with budgets not exceeding $5 million. They have a proven track record of delivering diverse and impactful programming for youth in Boston. Offerings may include a wide range of activities such as sports, cooking classes, mentorship programs, academic support, and creative arts. Some of these established organizations will play a critical role in mentoring and supporting the Emerging Organizations in the first tier, providing guidance and sharing valuable insights to help them strengthen their initiatives and effectiveness in youth development.

“Support from the Youth Development Fund helps Future Chefs employ teens in an environment that is nurturing, warm, and promotes learning. As our young people learn culinary skills in our Roxbury teaching kitchen that they can take with them into that industry, they are also developing the social/emotional skills and essential skills that they need to succeed in any career,” said YDF grantee, Toni Elka, Founder of Future Chefs. “They learn to work in a team, communicate effectively, advocate for themselves, care for their own mental health, and to develop supportive and meaningful relationships. The YDF is an important part of creating the conditions for this growth, setting up each of our young people for success after high school.”

The Youth Development Fund is part of a strategy aimed at creating greater and easier access to opportunities for youth development and falls under Mayor Wu’s Connect, Learn, Explore agenda to empower Boston’s youth to discover and pursue their passions. Additionally, it aligns with the Office of Human Services' strategy to enhance opportunities for Boston youth during time spent out of school.

ABOUT THE HUMAN SERVICES CABINET

The Human Services cabinet oversees six departments that provide direct services to Boston residents: Boston Centers for Youth & Families, Boston Public Library, Age Strong Commission, Office of Youth Engagement & Advancement, Office of Returning Citizens and the Office of Veterans’ Services. The mission of the Human Services cabinet is to provide equitable access to high quality services, resources, and opportunities so that every Boston resident - especially those with the greatest needs - has what they need to thrive. In pursuit of this mission, the departments in the Human Services Cabinet meet residents where they are - in their homes, neighborhoods, and communities - to break down barriers to critical resources.