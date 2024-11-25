Disability Rights Awareness Month 2024

By Phumzile Mahlangu

Beyond policy and laws, we must act collectively to ensure that we overcome systemic discrimination and inequality levelled against people leaving with disability in our society. We must do more to create an inclusive society that accommodates people with impediments and move from the notion of disability being a welfare or charity issue to a rights-based model.

Every person is considered equal before the law and should not be discriminated against on the ground of race, culture or disability. However, it is concerning that 30 years into our democracy people with disabilities still face discrimination and exclusion as conditions for them remain far from ideal worldwide.

In our effort to ensure that we become a more inclusive society especially towards persons with disabilities, South Africa commemorates Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM) every year from 3 November to 3 December, as part of efforts to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. This year’s commemoration is being held under the theme “Celebrating 30 years of Democracy, creating a disability inclusive society for a better quality of life and protection of the rights of persons with disabilities” and coincides with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December.

This period advocates for persons with disability to be accorded equitable social rights, in line with our Constitution. It is also a call for action to citizens, various organisations and institutions to play their part in advancing the rights of people with disability and ensure they are integrated into our society. It also offers an opportunity for society to remove social barriers faced by people with disabilities and reflect on what we have done over the years to improve their lives.

As government we are pleased of the advances we have made since 1994 to give effect to the rights of people with disabilities. We have passed legislation, regulations and implemented government programmes aimed at improving the lives of people with disabilities.

We have also ensured that they have access to free basic education and receive free higher education through our National Student Financial Aid Scheme. To support their basic needs, persons with disabilities are provided with a monthly cash transfer and we have now recognised South African Sign Language as the 12th official language in South Africa.

Furthermore, in 2015, government approved the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which stipulates the norms and standards for the removal of discriminatory barriers that perpetuate the exclusion and segregation of persons with disabilities. Among other things, the White Paper provides a framework against which the delivery of services to persons with disabilities can be monitored and evaluated.

The document incorporates the vision and objectives of the National Development Plan as well as the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with all these instruments working to achieve set targets by 2030. The White Paper is currently being implemented across all spheres of government in partnership with various stakeholders such as NGOs and the private sector.

More recently, our government passed the Public Procurement Act, which mandates that a portion of government procurement be sourced from businesses owned and controlled by persons with disabilities. We are determined to ensure that at least 40 percent of the R1.5 trillion of public procurement accounts over the next three years is directed toward businesses not only owned by women but also create economic opportunities for youth and persons with disabilities.

However, government alone cannot advance the rights of persons with disability, we need all sectors of society to play their part in building an inclusive society that protects and empowers people with disabilities. Together we can ensure that we build a country as envisioned by our founding fathers and treats everyone equally, irrespective of their gender, background or disability.