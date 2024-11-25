National Youth Development Agency announces finalists for 2024 South African Youth Awards

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) is proud to announce the exceptional finalists for the 2024 South African Youth Awards. These awards celebrate the innovation, dedication, and leadership of young South Africans who are making an extraordinary impact across diverse fields, including entrepreneurship, arts, science, and community upliftment.

Speaking on the announcement, NYDA Executive Chairperson, Ms Asanda Luwaca said, "The South African Youth Awards honour the trailblazers of our generation, individuals who are not only excelling in their chosen paths but are also shaping a brighter future for our country. Each finalist represents the resilience, talent, and transformative power of our youth. We are privileged to provide a platform that amplifies their contributions and celebrates their achievements.”

The awards will be held on 30 November 2024, with President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the keynote address. The prestigious ceremony will showcase finalists across nine categories. Below are the 2024 finalists and for their full profiles visit: https://sayouthawards.co.za/finalists2024/

Young Entrepreneur Category

1. Ricardo Lognath – Founder and CEO of Omninela Medical

2. Dr. Brett Lyndall Singh – CEO, Alpha and Omega MedTech

3. Mabontle Mngadi – Co-Founder and CEO of Imbali Sorghum brews

Young Changemaker Category

1. Unathi Saul – Informal Insurance Advocate and Director of Abaveleli Funeral Directors

2. Jean-Mary Tjiohmba - Advocate for Indigenous rights and Director of the San Vision

Foundation

3. Wade Koep - Youth Development Leader and the Senior Manager of Knowledge

Management, Communications, and Capacity Building at YearBeyond

Young Professional Category

1. Tshilidzi Ramuneyiwa – Project Engineer at Reonet

2. Dr. Jessica Ronaasen – National Programmes Lead at The Do More Foundation

3. Mpendulo Sibiya - Astronomer at National Research Foundation

Young Science & Technologist Category

1. Edwin Hlangwani – PhD Candidate, University of Johannesburg

2. Landile Mabele – Founder, Formidable Technology

3. Sqiniseko Mpontshane – Innovator, Self-Driven Solar Electric Car

Young Environmentalist Category

1. Sifiso Gumbi – Recycler Relations Director, Urban Surfer Recycling Hub

2. Sinikeziwe Tshobisa – Co-Founder, K-Fox 2nd Couture Board Company

3. Mamoshibudi Seabi – Founder, Green Thumb Composting Company

Young Sports Achiever Category

1. Katlego Khanyisa – Professional Boxer, Gauteng Lightweight Champion

2. Lwando Njamela – Founder and Coach, Harare Khayelitsha Football Club

3. Kabelo Kwele – Community Sports Advocate, Naledi Sports Programmes

Young Arts & Culture Champion Category

1. Bongani Moko – Founder, Moko Originals

2. Rotshidzwa Netshikweta – Artistic Advocate, Breaking Silence Initiative

3. Melumzi Mbengu – Founder, Zanempucuko Youth Development

Young Innovator Category

1. Dr. Juandré Klopper – Founder, Cape MedTech

2. Tshepo Mangoele – Founder, LignOrganic

3. Sphiwesihle Mkhabela – Founder, Justiceflames Pty Ltd

Young Champion of Diversity & Inclusion Category

1. Babalwa Tyabashe-Phume – Advocate, Disability Rights Self-Advocacy Framework

2. Sandisiwe Mahlangu – Leader, Inclusive Sports Initiatives at Altus Sport

3. Balini Naidoo-Engelbrecht – Founder, Balini™ Adaptive Fashion

This year’s awards are made possible through the generous support of our sponsors: Agriseta, Brand SA, Construction SETA, Coca Cola Beverages South Africa, FASSET, Standard Bank, INSETA, W&R Seta, Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority, and SEDFA.

The finalists, chosen through a rigorous selection process, embody the spirit of South Africa’s youth –

innovative, determined, and impactful.

They will now face a panel of judges on 28 and 29 November 2024 to determine the category winners and overall Presidential award winner. We look forward to celebrating their achievements and sharing their inspiring stories at the South African Youth Awards ceremony.

For more information about the South African Youth Awards, visit www.sayouthawards.co.za