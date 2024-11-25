Clearwave Fiber To Host Ribbon Cutting and “Jingle & Mingle” Holiday Celebration in Gardner, KS

Gardner, KS, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber, in partnership with the City of Gardner and the Gardner Chamber of Commerce, invites the community to “Jingle & Mingle,” an evening of festive cheer and community celebration from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Clearwave Fiber office at 153 W. Warren St. in Gardner. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The evening will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, photo opportunities and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a hot chocolate bar, an ornament-making station, and light bites and treats.

As Clearwave Fiber continues to expand its presence in Kansas, the telecommunications company looks forward to celebrating with other local businesses, customers, and the wider community. Since 2022, Clearwave Fiber has invested $40 million to enable Fiber Internet in more than 23,000 locations in Kansas. The company is continuing to expand its Kansas footprint with construction projects planned through 2025.

Clearwave Fiber is honored to support the Kansas City chapter of Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots during the Jingle & Mingle event. “We are passionate about giving back to the communities where we work and live, and we’re thrilled to celebrate the holiday season with our Gardner neighbors,” said David Armistead, CEO of Clearwave Fiber.

Event Highlights:

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Photo Opportunities and visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus – Bring the Kids!

Toy Drive for Marine Foundation Toys for Tots (guests encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy)

Hot Chocolate Bar

Ornament-Making Station

Light Bites & Treats

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, Dec. 5

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Location: Clearwave Fiber’s office, 153 W. Warren Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Cost: Free & Open to the Public

Free & Open to the Public RSVP by Nov. 28 to jill.jauch@clearwavefiber.com

Rozanne Witherow Clearwave Fiber 8169358577 rozanne.witherow@clearwavefiber.com

