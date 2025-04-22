Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Onsite Mammography Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onsite Mammography (“Onsite”) recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes certain protected health information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Onsite Mammography related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Onsite Mammography, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, or email him at patrick@lcllp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.