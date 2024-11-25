Commission For Gender Equality holds stakeholder engagement on rights of LGBTQIA+ persons in Gqeberha, 26 Nov

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in the Eastern Cape will hold a stakeholder engagement to bring awareness and explore ways in which the rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual community (LGBTQIA+) can be protected as enshrined in the Bill of Rights of the South African Constitution. This engagement comes against the backdrop of the recently reported cases of violent acts and alleged killings of LGBTQIA+ persons in Gqeberha.

The CGE will engage key stakeholders amongst others the South African Police Services (SAPS), Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DoJ&CD), Civil Society Organisations, and other like-minded institutions, etc on the atrocities and violation of the rights of LGBTQIA+ persons, and solutions thereof.



The media is invited to this engagement, which will be held as follows:

Date: 26 November 2024

Time: 10h00 – 14h00

Venue: KwaNobuhle Love Life Offices Kariega

RSVP: Nceba Mrwebo. Nceba@cge.org.za /0661615999

Contact Person:

Javu Baloyi

CGE Spokesperson

Cell: 0835573306

E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za