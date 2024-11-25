New Intelligence Subscription Informs Organizations of Multidimensional Threats

Center for Internet Security

Center for Internet Security launches ThreatWA briefings, delivered directly to your inbox

EAST GREENBUSH, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Successful organizations recognize that the threats they face don’t always fit neatly into categories; today, threats are multidimensional- migrating seamlessly between the cyber and physical world at internet speed. The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) is offering a unique perspective into these multidimensional threats through ThreatWA™ briefings, an exclusive intelligence subscription combining threat data and expert analysis of both cyber and physical threats.

CIS introduced the concept of multidimensional threats into the national consciousness in June of 2024, highlighting how threat actors are leveraging the power of the internet to advance and accelerate their activities. A mere five months later, on Election Day, the world witnessed these multidimensional threats in action—with more than 100 bomb threats targeting election offices across the U.S., most of which were internet-based, being emailed versus called in to authorities.

“At CIS, we’ve been working with law enforcement and intelligence professionals for over two years to better understand the multidimensional threat to public and private sector organizations,” said CIS Executive Director of the Countering Hybrid Threats program, John Cohen. “While CIS has been a central figure in monitoring cyber threats for decades, we have now expanded our focus to include physical threats and criminal activity that are facilitated using online technical capabilities. If you are responsible for protecting a company or a community, this is the information you need.”

ThreatWA briefings provide subscribers with a weekly analysis of emerging threats, and regular in-depth analytic reports covering critical threat-related trends. The subscription is designed to keep organizations of all sizes and industries – from government organizations to nonprofits to corporations – aware of the use of online content and evolving technologies for criminal, violent, and other illegal purposes in a report delivered directly to subscribers’ inboxes.

ThreatWA briefings include the latest on:

• Cyber threats by state and non-state actors

• Physical threats facilitated by online activity

• Information operations conducted by foreign state and non-state threat actors intended to incite, inform, or facilitate illegal activity

With the valuable insights of ThreatWA briefings, decision makers can better understand and mitigate threats facing their organizations. Without proper intelligence, protecting your organization is like playing darts in the dark. ThreatWA turns on the lights.

To learn more, visit cisecurity.org or email media@cisecurity.org.

###



About CIS:

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™ guidelines, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®) organization, the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®) organization, which supports the rapidly changing cybersecurity needs of U.S. election offices. To learn more, visit cisecurity.org or follow us on X: @CISecurity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.