Two Hikers Rescued from Lincoln Brook Trail

Lt. James Kneeland

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

November 25, 2024

Franconia, NH – On Saturday, November 23 at 7:00 p.m., Conservation Officers with New Hampshire Fish and Game were notified of two hikers suffering hypothermia on the Lincoln Brook Trail in Franconia. The two hikers had reported to staff with Dartmouth Outdoor Programs via a Garmin InReach device that they had fallen into Lincoln Brook getting their clothing wet. Advice was sent back to the party, and shortly thereafter a request was made for rescue. Coordinates put the pair 8.5 miles from the trailhead. No further messages were received.

At 2:30 a.m., two Conservation Officers reached the hikers who had taken shelter in a tent and were inside sleeping bags. Dry clothing was provided to the two hikers and by 3:30 a.m., they were able to start making their way back to the trailhead, where they arrived at 7:15 a.m.

The hiking party consisted of 20-year-old Xander Dalke of Hanover, NH, and 18-year-old Aylen Dalke of South Hadley, MA, brother and sister. They explained that they had planned a 2-day hike around Owl’s Head. They had departed around 7:00 a.m. on Saturday from Lincoln Woods intending to spend the night at Thirteen Falls. After falling into Lincoln Brook once, they changed into dry clothing. Unfortunately, they fell in the brook again, soaking their remaining clothing. They decided to set up camp 2.5 miles short of their destination hoping to warm themselves.

Once they stopped hiking and set up the tent site, the early stages of hypothermia set in. Knowing temperatures would be dropping over night, they made some notifications on the Garmin InReach device to Dartmouth Outdoor Programs staff. After making notifications, they turned off the device to conserve batteries, not allowing get updates on their condition as cell service is nonexistent in the area. The two were well prepared with equipment.

Winter conditions have arrived in the mountains, and hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek to include packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.