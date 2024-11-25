IAAPA Expo 2024 Concludes in Orlando, Celebrating Record Attendance and Unveiling Industry Innovations

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IAAPA Expo 2024 successfully wrapped up on Friday at the Orange County Convention Center, concluding a remarkable week that brought together 41,429 registrations and 37,066 verified attendees from across the globe. This year’s event set a new attendance record, cementing its position as the premier annual event for the global attractions industry. Reflecting the growth and innovation in the industry, IAAPA Expo 2024 featured more than 1,100 exhibitors and approximately 27,000 buyers from more than 20,000 buying companies.With over 140 learning opportunities, the education conference provided unparalleled insight, best practices, and thought-provoking knowledge to attendees. In addition to the insights shared during Expo’s EDUSessions, attendees received a first look at the 2025 North America Economic Outlook Report, which forecasts the advancement of the attractions industry across the country. This year’s report marks the first complete inclusion of natural, adventure, and eco-attractions, highlighting a six-fold increase in the industry’s reach as combined attendance across destinations exceeded one billion visitors, supporting over 1.1 million jobs across the region.Making our debut on the North Concourse, pavilions like “Haunting Grounds” and “Street Market” delivered immersive experiences and cutting-edge trends, while special events such as the LEGENDS: A Hall of Fame Celebratory Affair and the inaugural Women in the Industry Networking Lunch captured the essence of perseverance and progress in the industry.Furthermore, IAAPA Expo is known as the premier stage where industry news unfolds. This year, numerous IAAPA members, from leading manufacturers and suppliers to theme park owners and operators, held press conferences to announce significant milestones. Highlights included unveiling new attractions, rides, company expansions, innovative products, and more.The expo also continued to feature a strong presence of the IAAPA Foundation. Nearly $80,000 was raised throughout the week from contributions from the live auction during LEGENDS: A Hall of Fame Celebratory Affair event and a weeklong silent auction. IAAPA will match the final dollar amount, bringing the total to $160,000.“This year’s IAAPA Expo was truly a celebration of community and collaboration within our industry,” said Jakob Wahl, President and Chief Executive Officer for IAAPA. “Bringing together professionals from every corner of the globe, we saw firsthand the power of shared passion, knowledge, and creativity. IAAPA Expo is more than just an event; it’s a place where ideas come to life and where lifelong connections are made. Watching the energy and excitement of attendees reminded us why we do what we do—to inspire, to innovate, and to create memorable experiences that bring joy to people everywhere.”With the gavel being passed during Opening Ceremony, Massimiliano “Massi” Freddi, founder and CEO of Wonderwood, will officially take place as IAAPA Chairman of the Board. Massi has been in the attractions management and development industry for over 20 years and his passion for education will help IAAPA provide support and growth opportunities for our members around the world.IAAPA Expo 2025 will take place Nov. 17-21. So far, 688 companies have contracted a total of 368,400 square feet of exhibit space.Click here for access to photos and videos from throughout the week. All media inquiries can be directed to PressOffice@IAAPA.org.Thank you to all IAAPA Expo 2024 sponsors:accesso, Activate, Adyen N.V., Aluvii, Inc., Aramark Sports + Entertainment, Attractions Technology Collaborative (ATC), Berlin Gardens, LLC, Botrista, Bowling Media Inc., Brookfield Properties, BRPH, Brogent Technologies Inc., Capturelife, CAVU Designwerks, Chargerent, Chimelong Group, CLM Risk Management, Disney Live Entertainment, DOF Robotics, Gateway Ticketing Systems, Inc., Harris Miniature Golf Courses, Hasbro, INFOR, Intercard, Intuitive AI, J&J Snack Foods, LightUpToys.com, McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance, Miral, Moss Distributing, Outdoor Factory, Polgün Waterparks & Attractions, Polin Waterparks, ProSlide Technology, QubicaAMF Bowling Products, Ready Credit Corporation, Redemption Plus, Research Casting International, RocketRez, ROLLER, Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Sacoa Cashless System, Sansei Technologies, Inc., SEGA, Semnox Solutions LLC, Simtec Systems, Sky Elements, Storibox, Storyland Studios, Inc., TAIT, The Coca-Cola Company, The Nassal Company, THG, Triotech, Vekoma Rides Manufacturing B.V., Visit Orlando/Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), Water Safety Products Inc., and Water Technology Inc. (WTI)###About IAAPAIAAPA is a diverse and dynamic community of global attractions professionals. As the largest international trade association for permanently located attractions, IAAPA unifies the attractions community, connects people to learn and grow together, and strives to promote the highest professional standards for excellence and safety around the world.Founded in 1918, IAAPA represents leading industry attractions and supplier companies, consultants, and individual members from more than 100 countries. Members include professionals from amusement parks, theme parks, attractions, water parks, resorts, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, science centers, museums, cruise lines, manufacturers, and suppliers.The association’s global headquarters and North America office are in Orlando, Florida, U.S. IAAPA also maintains offices in Brussels, Belgium; Hong Kong, China; Shanghai, China; and, Mexico City, Mexico.Visit IAAPA.org or connect through IAAPA’s social media channels: @IAAPA #IAAPAIAAPA Online Press RoomPressOffice@IAAPA.org

