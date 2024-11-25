Revolutionizing Collegiate Athlete Safety: Sani Sport to Combat Pathogens in College Athletics Equipment

Sani Sport Logo Hockey Equipment Cleaning by Sani Sport

College Sports Solutions and Sani Sport Unite to Prioritize Athlete Safety with Industry-Leading Equipment Sanitation Solutions

ATLANTA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- College Sports Solutions (CSS), a leader in collegiate athletic consulting, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Sani Sport, a global innovator in sports equipment cleaning. This collaboration brings advanced cleaning technology—trusted by organizations across MLB, NHL, and NFL, including teams like the Boston BruinsTM, New York JetsTM, and Los Angeles DodgersTM—to college athletic departments. The initiative aims to elevate hygiene standards, protect college athletes from harmful pathogens, and enhance safety across all sports programs.“We are thrilled to partner with CSS to bring our innovative cleaning systems to colleges and universities,” said Steve Silver, Founder & CEO of Sani Sport. “This technology will significantly reduce the risk of infection from protective equipment, ensuring a cleaner and safer training environment for student-athletes.”The wearing of protective athletic gear increases the risk of being infected with bacteria and viruses like MRSA, E. coli, and COVID-19. These hidden risks in collegiate athletic environments present a serious threat to student-athletes' health and performance. By effectively cleaning sports equipment and locker room spaces, colleges can enhance student-athlete well-being while significantly reducing the chances of infectious outbreaks that could jeopardize student-athletes’ health and welfare. Sani Sport's advanced technology is revolutionizing hygiene in athletic environments with its proven effectiveness against harmful pathogens. Designed with athletes, coaches, and equipment managers in mind, their user-friendly products integrate seamlessly into any training routine without disrupting practice schedules. Maintaining cleanliness becomes an effortless part of daily activities—not an extra step but a necessary commitment to safeguarding student-athlete health."As an athletic director, the safety of our student-athletes is my top priority. With Sani Sport, we have significantly reduced the risk of infection in our locker rooms. This product is essential for maintaining a safe environment where our athletes can thrive. Its ease of use allows our staff to ensure that all equipment is sanitized quickly and effectively, giving us peace of mind and allowing our athletes to focus on their performance.", said Martin Jarmon, the Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics at UCLA.Trusted by leading organizations—including NFL, MLB, NHL, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Homeland Security, and the U.S. Navy—Sani Sport has solidified its reputation as the go-to solution for ensuring personal safety and hygiene across various environments. Now, through this exclusive partnership with CSS, Sani Sport is bringing this essential solution to college locker rooms nationwide.“This partnership represents a strong alignment between sports hygiene and collegiate athletics,” said Jeff Schemmel, Founder & CEO of College Sports Solutions. “By integrating Sani Sport into college sports programs, we can effectively minimize health risks, maintain the integrity of athletic departments, and fulfill our responsibility to protect student-athletes’ health and well-being.”College Sports Solutions is a leading full-service provider of collegiate athletic consulting, offering strategies and solutions tailored to the unique challenges facing today’s college athletic departments. CSS is committed to helping athletic programs thrive through, operational assessments, strategic planning, risk management, and revenue production with a constant focus on student-athletes’ well-being. For more information visit: www.collegesportssolutions.com Sani Sport is the industry leader in cleaning sports equipment, law enforcement gear, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). For over two decades, this proprietary technology has been trusted by professional sports leagues, healthcare organizations, law enforcement, and the military. For more information visit www.sani-sport.com ###For more information, interview assistance, or a high-resolution image suitable for publication, please contact Meredith Gray at meredith@baysidebrandconsulting.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.