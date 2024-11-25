Exploring the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market: Insights into Supply Chain Dynamics | Exactitude Consultancy

The multilayer ceramic capacitor market is predicted to increase from USD 16.31 billion in 2024 to USD 29.34 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.54% between 2024 and 2031.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market is witnessing robust growth driven by increased demand across several key industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and healthcare. MLCCs are integral to modern electronic devices, providing energy storage and signal filtering capabilities. Their widespread use in devices such as smartphones, laptops, electric vehicles (EVs), and 5G infrastructure underpins their growing importance.

Key Trends Driving Market Growth:

Miniaturization of Electronic Devices: As consumer demand grows for smaller, more efficient gadgets, MLCCs are evolving to meet the needs of compact designs. This trend is seen in smartphones, wearables, and laptops, where the need for more capacitors in less space is pushing the demand for advanced MLCC solutions. Advancements in MLCC Technology: Ongoing technological improvements have increased the capacitance and temperature stability of MLCCs. These enhancements enable MLCCs to perform more efficiently under diverse and extreme conditions, which is critical for their use in automotive and industrial applications. Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs): As electric vehicles become more mainstream, MLCCs are increasingly used in power management systems and battery management systems due to their ability to handle high voltage and store energy efficiently. The transition to electric mobility is expected to accelerate the demand for high-performance capacitors. Telecommunications and 5G: The ongoing rollout of 5G networks demands a significant increase in the use of MLCCs in telecommunications infrastructure. Their role in filtering and stabilizing signals is crucial to ensuring the reliability and performance of 5G networks. Internet of Things (IoT): As IoT devices proliferate, the need for reliable, compact capacitors for various applications—ranging from smart homes to industrial automation—continues to rise. MLCCs are ideally suited for this role due to their small size and reliability. Renewable Energy Sector: The growing push toward renewable energy is also contributing to the demand for MLCCs, as they are used in solar power inverters and energy storage systems, which are essential for the efficient management of renewable energy.

With the continued growth of electric vehicles, the rollout of 5G, and the expanding IoT ecosystem, the demand for MLCCs is poised to remain strong. Furthermore, as the electronics industry continues to drive the need for smaller, more energy-efficient components, the MLCC market is expected to maintain a steady growth trajectory, with projections estimating the market size could reach approximately USD 15–18 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 8–10% over the next few years.

This market expansion is supported by investments in research and development by leading players in the field, who are focused on increasing capacitance while reducing the size and cost of MLCCs, making them more accessible for a range of applications from consumer electronics to automotive systems.

The automotive industry is a key end user for Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs), with automotive-grade MLCCs gaining significant traction in recent years. This trend is expected to continue driving overall growth in the MLCC market. The increasing integration of electronic devices into automobiles—ranging from engines and powertrains to infotainment systems—is significantly boosting demand for MLCCs. As vehicles become more advanced, there is a growing need for miniaturized components, higher capacitance, and enhanced safety features, all of which MLCCs effectively provide.

The demand for MLCCs is particularly strong in electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These systems rely heavily on MLCCs for efficient power management, signal filtering, and energy storage. As the automotive industry increasingly shifts from traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to battery electric vehicles (BEVs), the number of MLCCs required has risen exponentially.

For instance, BEVs often require significantly more MLCCs compared to their internal combustion counterparts. The number of MLCCs in a BEV can be five times higher than in conventional vehicles. On average, BEVs are estimated to use over 10,000 MLCCs, with high-end models like Tesla’s Model 3 incorporating 9,000 to 10,000 MLCCs. The Model S and Model X have over 12,000 MLCCs each. This sharp rise in demand for MLCCs in BEVs is driven by the increasing reliance on electronics to support everything from power management to advanced infotainment and autonomous driving systems.

The shift to electric mobility and the integration of ADAS technologies are prompting automakers to seek advanced solutions for improving the performance of automotive-grade MLCCs. Manufacturers are responding by enhancing the capacitance, miniaturization, and thermal stability of MLCCs to meet the specific needs of the automotive sector. The rapid adoption of autonomous driving technology, along with the rise of electric vehicles, is expected to continue increasing the demand for high-quality MLCCs.

As automakers continue to integrate more electronic components into their vehicles to enhance performance, safety, and driver experience, the demand for MLCCs is poised for strong growth, with projections suggesting that the market for automotive MLCCs could grow by more than 12% annually over the next several years. The automotive sector’s increasing reliance on EVs and ADAS technologies will remain a major driver for the MLCC market, with automotive companies further investing in research to ensure the reliability and performance of these critical components.

Manufacturers of Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) are continually advancing their designs to meet the growing demand for smaller, lighter, and more efficient electronic components. As miniaturization trends accelerate across industries, the need for higher-performance capacitors becomes increasingly critical. MLCCs are specifically engineered to reduce energy losses and increase efficiency, making them indispensable in modern electronics, particularly in high-performance sectors such as telecommunications, automotive, and healthcare.

One key area where this innovation is evident is the use of ultra-thin MLCCs in compact, security-sensitive devices like advanced patient monitoring systems and contactless payment cards. These devices require capacitors that maintain performance and reliability despite their small form factors, a challenge that MLCCs have successfully addressed. Additionally, as 5G-enabled smartphones evolve, the miniaturization of MLCCs is crucial for ensuring that devices remain high-performance and user-friendly while still maintaining their sleek design. The trend towards smaller and more compact devices drives the demand for miniaturized MLCCs, allowing for greater integration without sacrificing crucial electrical functionalities.

However, the downsizing of MLCCs introduces several challenges, particularly in manufacturing and assembly processes. As electronic devices become more compact, manufacturers must upgrade production technologies, especially mounting machines, which are responsible for placing components onto printed circuit boards (PCBs). These machines must be modified to handle smaller components with greater precision, ensuring both higher mounting accuracy and reliability. The evolution of mounting technology must therefore keep pace with the growing demand for miniaturized MLCCs, ensuring that both production and assembly processes are optimized for smaller parts.

In addition to size reduction, MLCCs face unique technical hurdles not encountered in semiconductor miniaturization. MLCCs consist of layers of ceramic dielectric materials and metal electrodes, with modern capacitors comprising hundreds of such layers. As the MLCC size decreases, the ceramic layers experience significant shrinkage after sintering, creating challenges in controlling the capacitance and structural integrity of the capacitors. This process requires advanced manufacturing techniques to ensure that smaller MLCCs continue to meet performance expectations. High-quality control and precision are crucial, as even slight variations can impact the overall functionality of the device.

The integration of miniaturized MLCCs across industries, especially with the ongoing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), 5G infrastructure, and consumer electronics, demonstrates the versatility and growing importance of MLCCs. For instance, electric vehicles require large quantities of capacitors to manage energy distribution efficiently, and 5G infrastructure depends on high-capacity MLCCs to handle the increased demand for data transmission and processing power. As technology continues to evolve, MLCC manufacturers must not only focus on downsizing but also enhance performance, ensuring these components meet the stringent requirements of next-generation electronics.

To meet these demands, MLCC manufacturers are investing in innovative materials and advanced fabrication techniques, such as advanced sintering processes and the use of nanotechnology. These innovations aim to push the boundaries of MLCC design, improving both performance and efficiency, even in smaller and more compact designs. As the demand for high-performance, miniaturized capacitors grows across various sectors, MLCC manufacturers must balance technical challenges with the necessity for innovation, ensuring that next-generation electronics are equipped with the best possible components for performance, reliability, and efficiency.

The Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market in Asia Pacific is likely to hold the largest share.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to maintain its dominant share of the multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) market throughout the 2022–2027 forecast period. A key driver behind this growth is the electric vehicle (EV) market, which has seen rapid expansion. For instance, the EV market in China experienced an impressive growth rate of over 150% from 2020 to 2021, according to the EV-Volumes database. As the automotive industry transitions from internal combustion engines (ICEs) to battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), the demand for MLCCs is expected to rise significantly in the region. The shift toward electric mobility requires a much higher number of MLCCs per vehicle, with BEVs utilizing as many as 10,000+ MLCCs per unit, significantly more than their internal combustion counterparts.

Furthermore, the launch of 5G technology across Asia Pacific has spurred the demand for high-performance, high-reliability MLCCs, as these components are critical for the efficient operation of 5G infrastructure. The second wave of 5G network deployments in key markets such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia is expected to continue driving growth in MLCC demand. The Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) forecasts that the number of 5G subscribers in the region will reach approximately 450 million by 2025, representing a significant expansion of the market share for 5G-related services.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is also a major contributor to the MLCC market growth in Asia Pacific. IoT connections are projected to exceed 3 billion by 2025, further fueling demand for MLCCs, which are integral in the functioning of these connected devices. With the growing adoption of smart cities, connected infrastructure, and IoT-enabled consumer products, the need for advanced, miniaturized MLCCs will continue to rise, positioning Asia Pacific as a key market in the global MLCC industry.

Key Players:

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

TAIYO YUDEN

Murata

Samwha Capacitor Group

Nippon Chemi-Con

YAGEO

Walsin Technology

TDK

Fenghua Advanced Technology

Fujian Torch Electron Technology

Holy Stone Enterprise

Viking Tech

Kyocera

MARUWA

Shanghai Yongming Electronic (YMIN)

EYANG Technology Development

Würth Elektronik Group

Exxelia

Kingtronics Kt

Semec

Recent Development:

Kyocera is constructing a new manufacturing facility at its Kagoshima plant in Japan, focusing on expanding its multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) production. This plant aims to meet the rising demand from sectors like 5G, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and electric vehicle (EV) technology. The facility is expected to be operational by 2024 and will contribute significantly to Kyocera's ability to provide smaller, more functional components

In January 2022, Murata Manufacturing's subsidiary in Sabae, Japan, announced plans for a new research and development building. This investment of over USD 55 million is aimed at advancing plating technology, which is critical for creating smaller, lighter, and more compact electronic components. The new R&D facility is set to begin construction in February 2022EO and Hon Hai's Joint Venture in Semiconductor Development: YAGEO, in collaboration with Hon Hai Technology Group, established XSemi Corporation in July 2021. The joint venture focuses on the semiconductor industry, particularly developing small integrated circuits (ICs) priced below USD 2.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/37499/multilayer-ceramic-capacitor-mlcc-market/#request-a-sample

