Spinogenix Appoints American Football Hall of Famer and Health Advocate Steve Young to its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spinogenix, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering first-in-class therapeutics that restore synapses to improve the lives of people worldwide, today announced the appointment of Steve Young, hall of fame former quarterback of the San Francisco 49’ers and prominent health advocate, to its board of directors. Mr. Young brings his background and passion in advocacy and business expertise to Spinogenix’s board as the Company advances its first-in-class synaptic restoration small molecule platform for the treatment of conditions characterized by the loss or dysfunction of synapses.

“Spinogenix is tackling critical work in their mission to reverse the impact of synapse loss for those affected by conditions such as ALS, Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia, and more. The need to understand and treat brain diseases and injuries is something I’m deeply passionate about, having seen firsthand the toll these conditions take on patients and their families. I’m honored to join the board at Spinogenix and look forward to working with this dedicated team as they pursue transformative solutions to improve the lives of patients worldwide,” said Mr. Young.

“The addition of Mr. Young to the board will bring visionary leadership and talent to help us continue our trajectory advancing game-changing therapies for patients in need. I look forward to working alongside him and the Spinogenix team,” said Jerre Stead, Chairman of Stead Impact Ventures and the member of Spinogenix Board of Directors.

Dr. Stella Sarraf, CEO and Founder of Spinogenix, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Steve Young to our Board of Directors. His remarkable career, both as a celebrated athlete and as a passionate advocate for health, aligns closely with our mission at Spinogenix. Steve’s commitment to advancing solutions for brain health, coupled with his strategic business acumen, brings a unique perspective to our work. His insights will be invaluable as we push forward in developing transformative therapies to restore synaptic function and improve the lives of those affected by neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric diseases.”

About Spinogenix

Spinogenix is dedicated to developing transformative therapeutics for conditions involving the loss or dysfunction of synapses. Our lead clinical-stage synaptic regenerative candidate is a first-in-class therapeutic designed to reverse synapse loss and improve cognitive, motor and sensory functions in neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia and glaucoma. In parallel, we are also developing a synaptic function therapeutic designed to improve behavior in Fragile X Syndrome. More information on Spinogenix can be found at www.spinogenix.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

