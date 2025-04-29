“During a private meeting at Mar-a-Lago, Bangladeshi human rights advocate Zahid F Sarder Saddi thanked the Trump family for their longstanding support and warned that Bangladesh is nearing a tipping point as extremist violence and political instability surge ahead of national elections.”

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bangladesh descends deeper into political chaos and religious extremism ahead of its national elections, a private meeting at Mar-a-Lago between Bangladeshi human rights advocate Zahid F Sarder Saddi and Donald Trump Jr. spotlighted their longstanding ties and underscored the growing urgency for global action. Zahid F Sarder Saddi, an exiled political figure and longtime champion of democracy and religious freedom, personally thanked the Trump family for their enduring leadership and warned that Bangladesh stands at a critical crossroads, with the accelerating erosion of secularism and democratic values threatening to reshape the stability of South Asia.

During a private luncheon at President Donald Trump’s residence, Zahid F Sarder Saddi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the President’s outspoken condemnation of religious persecution in Bangladesh. Saddi urged Donald Trump Jr. to convey his appreciation directly to President Trump, describing the meeting as deeply personal and symbolic. "President Trump stood tall when many remained silent," Zahid F Sarder Saddi said. "The religious minority communities of Bangladesh will never forget his leadership. We are grateful to have him as President of the United States."

The meeting comes at a time of mounting alarm over the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh, where Islamist radicalization and political violence are rapidly escalating. In recent remarks, Zahid F Sarder Saddi praised President Trump’s denunciation of the "barbaric violence" against Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, and other minorities, warning that the country has been pushed into a "total state of chaos."





The stakes in Bangladesh are high. Zahid F Sarder Saddi pointed to the rapid rise of extremist groups, some aligned with political factions, and warned that radicalization is dismantling the country’s secular foundations. He cited incidents such as the forced cancellation of girls’ sports events following threats from Islamist groups who declared the events "un-Islamic" as evidence of a growing campaign to impose ultraconservative norms and push Bangladesh further away from its founding ideals.

"The return of Taliban-style restrictions and public intimidation is a flashing red warning sign," Saddi said. "The foundations of democracy and pluralism in Bangladesh are under siege. Without decisive international intervention, Bangladesh risks a collapse into irreversible instability that will impact the entire South Asian region."

In Washington, U.S. officials are taking notice. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reaffirmed the American commitment to religious freedom and minority rights in Bangladesh, while Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has repeatedly warned of a resurgence of radical ideologies threatening regional security. Zahid F Sarder Saddi praised these efforts, emphasizing that sustained diplomatic pressure is critical to halting the spread of extremism.

Zahid F Sarder Saddi, who has testified before U.S. lawmakers on South Asian human rights issues, said that attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh are not isolated incidents but part of a systemic pattern of violence, often intensifying during election seasons. With national elections approaching, he warned that extremist factions will likely exploit political uncertainty, increasing violence and voter intimidation.

"The political landscape in Bangladesh is dangerously volatile," Zahid F Sarder Saddi said. "Election cycles have been marred by bloodshed, mob attacks, and targeted killings. Unless the interim government takes firm action against extremists, free and fair elections cannot be guaranteed."





Following the collapse of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government, Saddi said, extremist groups have grown increasingly bold, appearing openly in public and aggressively pushing radical Islamist agendas. He accused the former regime of enabling religious persecution and warned that the current interim leadership may lack both the capacity and the will to reverse course.

"Extremist networks are becoming more emboldened every day," Zahid F Sarder Saddi said. "They are pushing women out of public life, enforcing Taliban-style restrictions, and reviving dangerous ideologies." He called for immediate and coordinated international action, including the imposition of diplomatic and economic consequences for continued human rights abuses. "The time for statements is over," he said. "Now is the time for action. Democracy, religious freedom, and regional stability depend on it."

At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres has raised human rights concerns in discussions with Bangladeshi officials. Yet Saddi cautioned that global responses so far have been insufficient. "There’s been too much silence," he said. "We need pressure, accountability, and clear consequences for ongoing abuses."





Analysts warn that Bangladesh stands at a critical crossroads. Although its constitution promises secularism and pluralism, recent developments point toward a deeper erosion of those values. Observers note that jihadist factions and established Islamist parties appear to be converging around a shared vision of a less democratic, more intolerant Bangladesh.

As the election approaches, Saddi urged democratic nations and human rights organizations worldwide to step up. "We must ensure that Bangladesh returns to its founding principles," he said. "The world must act now, or risk watching another democracy fall to extremism."

"Religious freedom is a fundamental human right, not a privilege," Zahid F Sarder Saddi added. "When one nation abandons it, the consequences ripple across the entire world."





About —Zahid F Sarder Saddi

Zahid F. Sarder Saddi is a prominent exiled Bangladeshi politician, humanitarian, and internationally recognized advocate for religious freedom, democracy, and human rights. He served as Foreign Advisor to former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. Saddi has testified before U.S. congressional panels on issues relating to South Asia, religious persecution, and democratic governance. For over two decades, he has been a leading voice for the Bangladeshi diaspora, working tirelessly to elevate the concerns of Bangladeshi Americans and global human rights defenders. Saddi’s commitment to justice and civic engagement has earned him numerous awards, including humanitarian honors recognizing his efforts to protect vulnerable communities and promote democratic values worldwide.

