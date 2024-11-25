Georgia Hunters for The Hungry: Thankful For Deer Harvest? Consider Donating Next Deer

The Georgia Hunters for The Hungry (GHFTH) program gives hunters a great way to participate in getting venison, the ultimate high-protein, low-fat, organic meat, to those less fortunate.

“There are a couple of months left in the deer season; if you’ve filled your freezer, you don’t have to stop hunting. Please consider harvesting a deer for the Hunters for the Hungry program! You can donate deer at a participating processor at no cost to you. It will be processed and distributed to those in need,” said Ted Will, Director of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “This year, we have expanded the number of participating processors and the distribution goal. Venison donation is a true win-win for hunters, managing your deer herd, and getting much needed meat to food banks across Georgia.”

GHFTH has been providing high quality protein to hungry Georgians since 1993. Since the program’s inception, hunters have donated over 375,000 pounds of ground venison. Processing expenses are provided by the program.

While donating a deer to a processor is one way to help, there are other ways to participate:

Donating to the Georgia Wildlife Federation or becoming a sponsor. A $15 gift will process enough venison for 24 meals.

Promoting GHFTH and identifying new processors in underserved areas.

Becoming a participating processor.

The Georgia Hunters for the Hungry program is a partnership of the Georgia Wildlife Federation, the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division, the Georgia Food Bank Association and Municipal Development Services, LLC.

To find a participating deer processor or for more information, visit gwf.org/ghfth/.