How youth engagement can curb deadly impacts of antimicrobial resistance

Established in 2023, the working group is part of the Quadripartite Joint Secretariat on AMR , an inter-agency effort to address AMR at all levels. The working group is mostly comprised of young people in the early stages of their careers. It consists of medical doctors, pharmacists, physicians, veterinarians and zoologists from 14 different countries.

“Antimicrobial resistance is a perilous and growing threat. Millions of people, animals and plants will die if we fail to limit the development and spread of AMR, including through the environment,” says Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, the Director of the Industry and Economy Division at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). “Meaningful youth engagement in policy and advocacy must be at the heart of our collective efforts. Young people’s voices will help sustain a dynamic One Health approach that recognizes the environmental dimension of AMR and addresses the interconnectedness of people, animals and plants.”

However, youth engagement at all levels can help prevent the development and spread of AMR, experts say. Young scientists can provide innovative approaches to scientific research into AMR mitigation, Youth perspectives can also advocate for stronger policies, and shape curriculum to teach children and young professionals about the dangers of and measures to prevent AMR in all regions and languages.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to antibiotics and other antimicrobial agents. AMR makes infections harder or impossible to treat, increasing the risk of disease spread, illness and death. The environment plays a key role in AMR development and spread . For example, extreme weather events like floods can cause wastewater and sewage full of antimicrobial-resistant microorganisms to contaminate food and drinking sources.

Khatic is one of 14 experts and advocates from the Quadripartite Working Group on Youth Engagement for AMR , a joint initiative of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Health Organization and the World Organisation for Animal Health. The mandate of the working group is to bolster youth engagement in policymaking, foster multi-stakeholder collaboration and provide mentorship to tackle AMR globally.

The group has developed awareness-raising campaigns, brought creative perspectives to meetings with world leaders, youth networks and the public to raise awareness of AMR and demonstrate the value of young people’s participation. For example, it published an illustrated storybook for young children and has also shared youth perspectives with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who heads the Global Leaders Group on AMR.

This year, in consultation with more than 90 youth leaders, the group also prepared a Youth Manifesto calling for engagement of young people in policy, advocacy, capacity-building, and will launch a toolkit to guide youth engagement and campaigning.

AMR is among the leading causes of mortality. Some 39 million deaths could be directly attributed to AMR between 2025 and 2050, according to new research. It could shorten global life expectancy by 1.8 years by 2035, with low- and middle-income countries especially impacted. Children are among the most vulnerable due to weaker immune systems, and they will be exposed to increasingly resilient superbugs. Without continued action, AMR's negative impacts on livestock production and the global economy will intensify over time.

“AMR impacts our daily life and affects the medical care system. If we don't get a hold of AMR, it's going to cut our lives short,” said Khatic. “Young people have so many creative ideas. With more eyes, ears and minds to drive change, we just need to listen to see how best we can act. We have the power and resources to help combat AMR. Why should we live in fear?”

Khatic and the working group espouse the benefits of youth engaging with governments, international organizations, civil society, academia, businesses and industries to develop strategies and bolster research and monitoring across all sectors, including the environment.

“We are raising awareness of antimicrobial resistance while building capacity in wider constituencies and organizations of young people,” Khatic says. “I am confident that we will continue to raise awareness and do what is needed to help with the whole AMR crisis.”

The theme of the 2024 World AMR Awareness Week – “Educate. Advocate. Act now.” – symbolizes the call for youth engagement at all levels. The working group plans to continue engaging youth across all sectors through awareness-raising campaigns and collaboration with governments, businesses and other stakeholders.

“Through the Quadripartite, UNEP remains at the forefront of efforts to prevent and reduce the environmental release of antimicrobials, resistance microorganisms and antimicrobial resistance genes into the environment,” Aggarwal-Khan says. “By building capacity and supporting countries, organizations and youth, the Quadripartite is accelerating global efforts to reduce AMR and protect people, animals, plants and the environment.”

“When stakeholders support young people trying to make a difference, it creates a ripple effect,” adds Khatic. “It encourages a lot more young people to get involved, from different backgrounds. It helps to feel like your voice is being heard.”

