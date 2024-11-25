Disaster Recovery Center Thanksgiving Holiday Hours

Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) operated by the State of New Mexico and FEMA in Chaves County will operate with special Thanksgiving Holiday hours.

Thanksgiving Holiday Hours:

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28 – CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 29 – CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents and business owners in Chaves County can visit the center to apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents, learn about available resources and get their questions answered in person. Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration as well as, state, local, nonprofit and other community organizations will be available to meet with visitors.

New Mexicans can also gather information on resources such as Medicaid, unemployment, insurance claim assistance, Disaster Case Management, vital records, mental health support and childcare assistance. No appointment is needed.

The DRC is located at:

Roswell Mall next to the Bath & Body Works store

4501 N Main St.

Roswell, NM 88201

You can also contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362). Calls are accepted every day between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. MT. Except for Thanksgiving, when they will be closed due to the holiday. Help is available in most languages.