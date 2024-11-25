To His Excellency Mr. Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Suriname.

Your visit to Baku to participate in COP29 holds a special place in the history of Azerbaijan-Suriname relations. I fondly recall our meeting held in the atmosphere of mutual trust and sincerity.

We place great importance on our interstate relations and cooperation with Suriname. To further develop economic and trade relations, a delegation of Azerbaijani experts stands ready to visit your country.

I am confident that, in line with the interests of our peoples, we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen the bonds of friendship between our nations and expand our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On this festive occasion, I convey my best wishes to you and extend my hopes for lasting prosperity and peace for your friendly people.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 November 2024